All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 120 The Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
120 The Village
Last updated May 1 2020 at 4:26 PM

120 The Village

120 The Village · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
South Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

120 The Village, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
Live the beach lifestyle in this beautifully remodeled One-Level condo, with views of the parkland, plus peek-a-view ocean. Located in Seascape II at The Village, this resort-style gated complex has year-round heated pool, 2 hot tubs, 2 saunas, a gym with attached dressing rooms, plus just steps from the Pier, lagoon, marina, park and beaches. Wonderful layout - 2 bed 2 bath 1,500 SF home that has been remodeled/updated throughout with attention to every detail.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 The Village have any available units?
120 The Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 120 The Village have?
Some of 120 The Village's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 The Village currently offering any rent specials?
120 The Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 The Village pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 The Village is pet friendly.
Does 120 The Village offer parking?
No, 120 The Village does not offer parking.
Does 120 The Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 The Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 The Village have a pool?
Yes, 120 The Village has a pool.
Does 120 The Village have accessible units?
No, 120 The Village does not have accessible units.
Does 120 The Village have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 The Village does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 The Village have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 The Village does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles