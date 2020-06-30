120 The Village

Amenities
Live the beach lifestyle in this beautifully remodeled One-Level condo, with views of the parkland, plus peek-a-view ocean. Located in Seascape II at The Village, this resort-style gated complex has year-round heated pool, 2 hot tubs, 2 saunas, a gym with attached dressing rooms, plus just steps from the Pier, lagoon, marina, park and beaches. Wonderful layout - 2 bed 2 bath 1,500 SF home that has been remodeled/updated throughout with attention to every detail.
Contact us to schedule a showing.