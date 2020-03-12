116 S Broadway

Amenities

Welcome home to this tranquil and airy townhome featuring a turn key, newly painted end unit. Upon entering you have the living room with a fire place and a patio for entertaining or relaxing. Head up stairs to enjoy the upgraded kitchen with all new appliances, dining room and large balcony for more relaxing and watching the sunset. Upstairs you will find the two master suites. The property is located near high-ranking schools, Alta Vista Elementary, Parras Middle School and Redondo Union High. You are West of PCH two blocks away from the ocean, near Veteran's Park, shops and restaurants in the Riviera Village as well as the Redondo Beach Pier and King Harbor. Come by and see if this great location is your perfect place to call home.