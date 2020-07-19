All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 116 S Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
116 S Broadway
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:48 AM

116 S Broadway

116 S Broadway Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
South Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

116 S Broadway Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this tranquil and airy townhome featuring a turn key, newly painted end unit. Upon entering you have the living room with a fire place and a patio for entertaining or relaxing. Head up stairs to enjoy the upgraded kitchen with all new appliances, dining room and large balcony for more relaxing and watching the sunset. Upstairs you will find the two master suites. The property is located near high-ranking schools, Alta Vista Elementary, Parras Middle School and Redondo Union High. You are West of PCH two blocks away from the ocean, near Veteran's Park, shops and restaurants in the Riviera Village as well as the Redondo Beach Pier and King Harbor. Come by and see if this great location is your perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 S Broadway have any available units?
116 S Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 116 S Broadway have?
Some of 116 S Broadway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 S Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
116 S Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 S Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 116 S Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 116 S Broadway offer parking?
No, 116 S Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 116 S Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 S Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 S Broadway have a pool?
No, 116 S Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 116 S Broadway have accessible units?
No, 116 S Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 116 S Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 S Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 S Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 S Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRedondo Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles