1108 Camino Real
Last updated December 21 2019 at 7:51 AM

1108 Camino Real

1108 Camino Real · No Longer Available
Location

1108 Camino Real, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
some paid utils
Two bedroom, two bath 937 square feet apartment. Completely rehabbed with new paint, flooring, and more!! Located in High Pointes Condo Complex two assigned parking spaces Living room accesses private balcony w/ beautiful view of the city.

For Information on How To View This Property Please Contact Gabby or Christina at (310) 831-0123 or text 310.901.6603.

*Pet Friendly!
*Just A Little Over A Mile Away From Redondo Beach Pier!
*Amenities Include Two Parking Spots, Additional Storage Room, Telephone, Internet Included in Rent!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Camino Real have any available units?
1108 Camino Real doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1108 Camino Real have?
Some of 1108 Camino Real's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Camino Real currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Camino Real is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Camino Real pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 Camino Real is pet friendly.
Does 1108 Camino Real offer parking?
Yes, 1108 Camino Real offers parking.
Does 1108 Camino Real have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Camino Real does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Camino Real have a pool?
No, 1108 Camino Real does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Camino Real have accessible units?
No, 1108 Camino Real does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Camino Real have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 Camino Real does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 Camino Real have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 Camino Real does not have units with air conditioning.
