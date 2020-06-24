1108 Camino Real

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated extra storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Two bedroom, two bath 937 square feet apartment. Completely rehabbed with new paint, flooring, and more!! Located in High Pointes Condo Complex two assigned parking spaces Living room accesses private balcony w/ beautiful view of the city.



For Information on How To View This Property Please Contact Gabby or Christina at (310) 831-0123 or text 310.901.6603.



*Pet Friendly!

*Just A Little Over A Mile Away From Redondo Beach Pier!

*Amenities Include Two Parking Spots, Additional Storage Room, Telephone, Internet Included in Rent!!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.