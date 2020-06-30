1107 Opal Street - D

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled upper 2 bedroom 2 bath unit located in convenient South Redondo Beach location.



This awesome apartment located within a small, 4-unit community, has been COMPLETELY upgraded and remodeled with: brand new Stainless Steel appliances (oven/range, dishwasher and range hood); granite counter-tops throughout, brand new bathtub and bath tub tile; brand new shower and shower tile; new stylish plumbing fixtures and water closets, and LED recessed lighting with dimmer controls. One of the bedrooms is a TRUE Master Bedroom with an en suite granite vanity area located directed outside of the bathroom. Large living area which opens up to the dining/kitchen area. Vinyl plank - hardwood-style floors throughout. 1 car garage parking. Shared laundry on-site.



Small pet (20 lbs or under) may be considered with additional deposit.



Located in the choice coastal edge of Los Angeles County, just twenty miles from downtown Los Angeles and seven miles south of Los Angeles International Airport, Redondo Beach has been a preferred destination for more than a century and one of the most desirable areas to live in the country.



Conveniently located 5 minutes from The Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, Trader Joe's, restaurants, and much more. 2 miles from the beach and only 15 minutes from LAX. Redondo has two public libraries, a performing arts center, fifteen parks, thirteen parkettes, a large recreational and commercial harbor including King Harbor, the Redondo Beach Pier, and Seaside Lagoon.