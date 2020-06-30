All apartments in Redondo Beach
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
1107 Opal Street - D
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1107 Opal Street - D

1107 Opal Street · No Longer Available
Location

1107 Opal Street, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled upper 2 bedroom 2 bath unit located in convenient South Redondo Beach location.

This awesome apartment located within a small, 4-unit community, has been COMPLETELY upgraded and remodeled with: brand new Stainless Steel appliances (oven/range, dishwasher and range hood); granite counter-tops throughout, brand new bathtub and bath tub tile; brand new shower and shower tile; new stylish plumbing fixtures and water closets, and LED recessed lighting with dimmer controls. One of the bedrooms is a TRUE Master Bedroom with an en suite granite vanity area located directed outside of the bathroom. Large living area which opens up to the dining/kitchen area. Vinyl plank - hardwood-style floors throughout. 1 car garage parking. Shared laundry on-site.

Small pet (20 lbs or under) may be considered with additional deposit.

...
Located in the choice coastal edge of Los Angeles County, just twenty miles from downtown Los Angeles and seven miles south of Los Angeles International Airport, Redondo Beach has been a preferred destination for more than a century and one of the most desirable areas to live in the country.

Conveniently located 5 minutes from The Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, Trader Joe's, restaurants, and much more. 2 miles from the beach and only 15 minutes from LAX. Redondo has two public libraries, a performing arts center, fifteen parks, thirteen parkettes, a large recreational and commercial harbor including King Harbor, the Redondo Beach Pier, and Seaside Lagoon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 Opal Street - D have any available units?
1107 Opal Street - D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1107 Opal Street - D have?
Some of 1107 Opal Street - D's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 Opal Street - D currently offering any rent specials?
1107 Opal Street - D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 Opal Street - D pet-friendly?
Yes, 1107 Opal Street - D is pet friendly.
Does 1107 Opal Street - D offer parking?
Yes, 1107 Opal Street - D offers parking.
Does 1107 Opal Street - D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 Opal Street - D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 Opal Street - D have a pool?
No, 1107 Opal Street - D does not have a pool.
Does 1107 Opal Street - D have accessible units?
No, 1107 Opal Street - D does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 Opal Street - D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1107 Opal Street - D has units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 Opal Street - D have units with air conditioning?
No, 1107 Opal Street - D does not have units with air conditioning.
