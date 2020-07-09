106 PASEO DE LA PLAYA UNIT B

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

NEW LISTING!! THREE LEVEL TOWNHOUSE WITH OCEAN VIEWS! - This corner unit three level townhouse has ocean views! Enter into the open floor plan with beautiful wood floors and cozy fireplace in the living area. The kitchen is a cook's dream with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. A convenient half bath is just off the dining area. On the third level you will find the master bedroom with an ocean view balcony as well as fabulous bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and standing shower. Two additional bedrooms are on third floor as well as a second full bath. Laundry is conveniently located off these bedrooms. Another highlight of this listing is the roof top deck for your beach view BBQs. The lower level, just off the garage, has a private bedroom and full bath. No need to worry about parking, as you have a two car garage for storing your beach cruisers so you can ride the beautiful strand. It is located across the street from Dolphin park on the beautiful Esplanade, and just a few blocks away from the fabulous Riviera Village with many great shops and restaurants.Hurry this wont last long!



Please contact Melissa Ginsburg for additional details or to schedule a showing! (318) 393-7972 / melissajginsburg@gmail.com



(RLNE5401065)