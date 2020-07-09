All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated January 20 2020 at 2:14 PM

106 PASEO DE LA PLAYA UNIT B

106 Paseo De La Playa · No Longer Available
Location

106 Paseo De La Playa, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
NEW LISTING!! THREE LEVEL TOWNHOUSE WITH OCEAN VIEWS! - This corner unit three level townhouse has ocean views! Enter into the open floor plan with beautiful wood floors and cozy fireplace in the living area. The kitchen is a cook's dream with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. A convenient half bath is just off the dining area. On the third level you will find the master bedroom with an ocean view balcony as well as fabulous bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and standing shower. Two additional bedrooms are on third floor as well as a second full bath. Laundry is conveniently located off these bedrooms. Another highlight of this listing is the roof top deck for your beach view BBQs. The lower level, just off the garage, has a private bedroom and full bath. No need to worry about parking, as you have a two car garage for storing your beach cruisers so you can ride the beautiful strand. It is located across the street from Dolphin park on the beautiful Esplanade, and just a few blocks away from the fabulous Riviera Village with many great shops and restaurants.Hurry this wont last long!

Please contact Melissa Ginsburg for additional details or to schedule a showing! (318) 393-7972 / melissajginsburg@gmail.com

(RLNE5401065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 PASEO DE LA PLAYA UNIT B have any available units?
106 PASEO DE LA PLAYA UNIT B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 106 PASEO DE LA PLAYA UNIT B have?
Some of 106 PASEO DE LA PLAYA UNIT B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 PASEO DE LA PLAYA UNIT B currently offering any rent specials?
106 PASEO DE LA PLAYA UNIT B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 PASEO DE LA PLAYA UNIT B pet-friendly?
No, 106 PASEO DE LA PLAYA UNIT B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 106 PASEO DE LA PLAYA UNIT B offer parking?
Yes, 106 PASEO DE LA PLAYA UNIT B offers parking.
Does 106 PASEO DE LA PLAYA UNIT B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 PASEO DE LA PLAYA UNIT B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 PASEO DE LA PLAYA UNIT B have a pool?
No, 106 PASEO DE LA PLAYA UNIT B does not have a pool.
Does 106 PASEO DE LA PLAYA UNIT B have accessible units?
No, 106 PASEO DE LA PLAYA UNIT B does not have accessible units.
Does 106 PASEO DE LA PLAYA UNIT B have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 PASEO DE LA PLAYA UNIT B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 PASEO DE LA PLAYA UNIT B have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 PASEO DE LA PLAYA UNIT B does not have units with air conditioning.

