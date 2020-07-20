All apartments in Redondo Beach
103 Vista Del Mar
Last updated September 10 2019 at 7:10 PM

103 Vista Del Mar

103 Vista Del Mar · No Longer Available
Location

103 Vista Del Mar, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath apartment in Hollywood Riviera. Great location just a few steps from the Pacific Ocean in one direction and Riviera Village in the other. Just remodeled, this unit features a lovely kitchen with new soft close maple cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator, microwave and 5 burner gas range. This is a ground level unit with hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting and ceiling fans, great closets and storage space, a one car private garage and two tandem spaces behind the garage on the driveway. Shared laundry on property, lawn area and sun deck with fantastic views. For more information or to schedule a showing, contact listing agent Kim Hall at 310-721-7526.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Vista Del Mar have any available units?
103 Vista Del Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 103 Vista Del Mar have?
Some of 103 Vista Del Mar's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Vista Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
103 Vista Del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Vista Del Mar pet-friendly?
No, 103 Vista Del Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 103 Vista Del Mar offer parking?
Yes, 103 Vista Del Mar offers parking.
Does 103 Vista Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Vista Del Mar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Vista Del Mar have a pool?
No, 103 Vista Del Mar does not have a pool.
Does 103 Vista Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 103 Vista Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Vista Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Vista Del Mar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Vista Del Mar have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Vista Del Mar does not have units with air conditioning.
