103 Vista Del Mar

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath apartment in Hollywood Riviera. Great location just a few steps from the Pacific Ocean in one direction and Riviera Village in the other. Just remodeled, this unit features a lovely kitchen with new soft close maple cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator, microwave and 5 burner gas range. This is a ground level unit with hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting and ceiling fans, great closets and storage space, a one car private garage and two tandem spaces behind the garage on the driveway. Shared laundry on property, lawn area and sun deck with fantastic views. For more information or to schedule a showing, contact listing agent Kim Hall at 310-721-7526.