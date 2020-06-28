1029 Avenue A

Amenities
Charming Home in S. Redondo Beach Near The Beach - Property Id: 215082
Less than one mile to the beach. Remodeled kitchen with charming eat-in area. Enjoy PV hill views. Stainless steel appliances with refrigerator included. Granite counters. Will allow one cat. Spacious master with own bath. Lots of windows to enjoy ocean breezes. Spacious backyard, double car detached garage. Quiet neighborhood and near award winning school Alta Vista. Hardwood floors. High wood beam ceilings in large living room and formal dine area. Laundry hook ups.Owner pays gardening service and trash. (310) 683-3390
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215082
Property Id 215082
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5512889)