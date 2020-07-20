All apartments in Redondo Beach
1007 S Catalina Avenue
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:40 PM

1007 S Catalina Avenue

1007 South Catalina Avenue
Location

1007 South Catalina Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Highly upgraded and spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home available just one block from the beach! Located in the highly desirable South Redondo community, walk-able to both Riviera Village and the Redondo Beach Pier. You can enjoy views of the ocean from this corner unit while sipping your morning coffee from the deck off of the living room. Or simply relax after a long day, enjoying the sun set over the ocean from the deck off of the master. Beach city living is at it’s finest in this completely upgraded unit. Have your own personal spa day in the master bathroom or cook for your family in the chef’s kitchen with your own breakfast nook and separate dining area. The open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, lovely fireplace and spacious living spaces make this home inviting and perfect for entertaining by the beach. The large private 3rd bedroom is suited for an in-home office with wetbar, deck and a small bonus room along with a deck with views of PV! Location, location, location makes this modern yet cozy property a rare find. Don’t wait to make this house your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 S Catalina Avenue have any available units?
1007 S Catalina Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1007 S Catalina Avenue have?
Some of 1007 S Catalina Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 S Catalina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1007 S Catalina Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 S Catalina Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1007 S Catalina Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1007 S Catalina Avenue offer parking?
No, 1007 S Catalina Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1007 S Catalina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 S Catalina Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 S Catalina Avenue have a pool?
No, 1007 S Catalina Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1007 S Catalina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1007 S Catalina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 S Catalina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 S Catalina Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 S Catalina Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007 S Catalina Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
