1007 S Catalina Avenue

Highly upgraded and spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home available just one block from the beach! Located in the highly desirable South Redondo community, walk-able to both Riviera Village and the Redondo Beach Pier. You can enjoy views of the ocean from this corner unit while sipping your morning coffee from the deck off of the living room. Or simply relax after a long day, enjoying the sun set over the ocean from the deck off of the master. Beach city living is at it’s finest in this completely upgraded unit. Have your own personal spa day in the master bathroom or cook for your family in the chef’s kitchen with your own breakfast nook and separate dining area. The open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, lovely fireplace and spacious living spaces make this home inviting and perfect for entertaining by the beach. The large private 3rd bedroom is suited for an in-home office with wetbar, deck and a small bonus room along with a deck with views of PV! Location, location, location makes this modern yet cozy property a rare find. Don’t wait to make this house your home!