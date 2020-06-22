All apartments in Redlands
905 E. Palm Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

905 E. Palm Avenue

905 E Palm Avenue · (909) 886-4146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

905 E Palm Avenue, Redlands, CA 92374
South Redlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 905 E. Palm Avenue · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1412 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed 2 bath Redlands - This property is located close to Redlands university, the property itself has brand new carpet, fresh coats of paint interior, A/C and beautiful rose bushes surrounding the house. As you enter the house on your left side is the living room which is equipped with a fireplace and a high ceiling. Your kitchen has hardwood flooring and sliding door entrance to the patio, high vaulted ceilings dishwasher and garbage disposal. There are two bedrooms of standard size with decent closet space. In the hallway there is a full bathroom. The master bedroom is lovely natural sunlight coming through the window that gives you a splendid view of the trees and neighborhood. This room has high ceiling and large closet going from wall to wall. The bathroom and shower have a door to close off for privacy you have a large sink and vanity mirror.

(RLNE4099530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

