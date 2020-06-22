905 E. Palm Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bed 2 bath Redlands - This property is located close to Redlands university, the property itself has brand new carpet, fresh coats of paint interior, A/C and beautiful rose bushes surrounding the house. As you enter the house on your left side is the living room which is equipped with a fireplace and a high ceiling. Your kitchen has hardwood flooring and sliding door entrance to the patio, high vaulted ceilings dishwasher and garbage disposal. There are two bedrooms of standard size with decent closet space. In the hallway there is a full bathroom. The master bedroom is lovely natural sunlight coming through the window that gives you a splendid view of the trees and neighborhood. This room has high ceiling and large closet going from wall to wall. The bathroom and shower have a door to close off for privacy you have a large sink and vanity mirror.



