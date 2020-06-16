All apartments in Redlands
428 Clover Street
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

428 Clover Street

428 Clover Street · (909) 215-7855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

428 Clover Street, Redlands, CA 92373
South Redlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1787 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home on a quiet tree-lined street. Spacious open floor plan with wood laminate flooring, carpeting in the bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove, and Refrigerator are included. Gas fireplace in the living room separate dining area in the kitchen. Family room leads out to the backyard. Large backyard with automatic sprinklers and front yard. Gardener is included, the landlord will not allow, cats, non-smokers, the landlord will consider a two year lease. Great work history, good Fico Scores. Minutes to great shopping, Downtown Redlands, Loma Linda University, Redlands Community Hospital, A few minutes to ESRI, & Redlands University, Loma Linda University. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 Clover Street have any available units?
428 Clover Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Redlands, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redlands Rent Report.
What amenities does 428 Clover Street have?
Some of 428 Clover Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 Clover Street currently offering any rent specials?
428 Clover Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 Clover Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 428 Clover Street is pet friendly.
Does 428 Clover Street offer parking?
No, 428 Clover Street does not offer parking.
Does 428 Clover Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 428 Clover Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 Clover Street have a pool?
No, 428 Clover Street does not have a pool.
Does 428 Clover Street have accessible units?
No, 428 Clover Street does not have accessible units.
Does 428 Clover Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 428 Clover Street has units with dishwashers.
