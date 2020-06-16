428 Clover Street

Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home on a quiet tree-lined street. Spacious open floor plan with wood laminate flooring, carpeting in the bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove, and Refrigerator are included. Gas fireplace in the living room separate dining area in the kitchen. Family room leads out to the backyard. Large backyard with automatic sprinklers and front yard. Gardener is included, the landlord will not allow, cats, non-smokers, the landlord will consider a two year lease. Great work history, good Fico Scores. Minutes to great shopping, Downtown Redlands, Loma Linda University, Redlands Community Hospital, A few minutes to ESRI, & Redlands University, Loma Linda University. Available now.