1329 Campus Avenue
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:11 AM

1329 Campus Avenue

1329 Campus Avenue · (909) 389-8128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1329 Campus Avenue, Redlands, CA 92374
North Redlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BACK & READY TO RENT! Classic Mid-century modern home for lease in Redlands! This home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, living room anchored by a vibrant fire place, kitchen is remodeled with stainless appliances and a breakfast nook dining area, indoor laundry, and airy and bright bedrooms with exposed wood beam ceilings. When you enter the home, you will be amazed at the dedication put into the recent remodels.The modern features will delight those who appreciate this architecture. The home’s sharp angles and bold colors stand out and will impress! The property has a large lot surrounded by a gate for privacy, fruit trees, and the covered patio perfect for entertaining friends and family. Furnished with a mixture of modern pieces that are negotiable with lease! The home is located in a well established quiet neighborhood just blocks from downtown, where you will find quaint shops, fantastic restaurants, and much more. All applicants must have 3x the rental amount in monthly income, pets may be considered on a case-by-case basis. Monthly rent includes landscaping service! AVAILABLE JULY 1!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 Campus Avenue have any available units?
1329 Campus Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Redlands, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redlands Rent Report.
What amenities does 1329 Campus Avenue have?
Some of 1329 Campus Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1329 Campus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1329 Campus Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 Campus Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1329 Campus Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1329 Campus Avenue offer parking?
No, 1329 Campus Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1329 Campus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1329 Campus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 Campus Avenue have a pool?
No, 1329 Campus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1329 Campus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1329 Campus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 Campus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1329 Campus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
