1329 Campus Avenue

BACK & READY TO RENT! Classic Mid-century modern home for lease in Redlands! This home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, living room anchored by a vibrant fire place, kitchen is remodeled with stainless appliances and a breakfast nook dining area, indoor laundry, and airy and bright bedrooms with exposed wood beam ceilings. When you enter the home, you will be amazed at the dedication put into the recent remodels.The modern features will delight those who appreciate this architecture. The home’s sharp angles and bold colors stand out and will impress! The property has a large lot surrounded by a gate for privacy, fruit trees, and the covered patio perfect for entertaining friends and family. Furnished with a mixture of modern pieces that are negotiable with lease! The home is located in a well established quiet neighborhood just blocks from downtown, where you will find quaint shops, fantastic restaurants, and much more. All applicants must have 3x the rental amount in monthly income, pets may be considered on a case-by-case basis. Monthly rent includes landscaping service! AVAILABLE JULY 1!