Ideal location in most desirable area of Redland hills. It’s Walking distance to Mariposa Elementary School. Spectacular Views from every room in the house! This lovely single story home features 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms and over 2600 square feet. 4th bedroom is currently used as an office and has wonderful built-in cabinets. Precious kitchen that encompasses all of its original 1967 characteristics. One a kind! Brand new carpet throughout. Formal living room has fireplace and is completely open to the huge formal dining room, both have massive windows reflecting the impeccable views. You are drawn to the lush, peaceful landscaped backyard with good size spa. All bedrooms include a quaint patio that lead out to beautiful backyard. Perfect for entertaining family and friends. A MUST SEE PROPERTY!