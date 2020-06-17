1016 Lombard Drive

Amenities

Newly Renovated and Fully Upgraded Single Story Apartment. Great and Convenient area, cul-de-sac location with easy access to the I-10 fwy, This Single Story apartment building has four units total, each units with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Unit has Brand New Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Countertops and with Brand New Stainless Stove/Oven. Freshly painted, new tile flooring, newly renovated bathrooms, new vanities, new window blinds, new toilets, new window A/C, new lights and etc. Very close to the University of Redlands, near shopping stores, schools, and parks. Move in Ready. So Hurry!!!