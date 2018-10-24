All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
3412 Seaglen Drive

3412 Seaglen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3412 Seaglen Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
One of the best ocean view/golf view property in the beautiful Palos Verdes now available for lease! Very quiet and nice neighborhood, all bedrooms have ocean views. Many features including fireplace, huge den can be used as game room/office on first floor. Master suite with walk-in closet. 3 car garage with extra storage space/cabinets. Property is furnished with beds, chests, dining table/chair, couches, coffee table, lamps, night stands, washer, dryer and refrigerator and outdoor beach chairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3412 Seaglen Drive have any available units?
3412 Seaglen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 3412 Seaglen Drive have?
Some of 3412 Seaglen Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3412 Seaglen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3412 Seaglen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 Seaglen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3412 Seaglen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 3412 Seaglen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3412 Seaglen Drive offers parking.
Does 3412 Seaglen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3412 Seaglen Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 Seaglen Drive have a pool?
No, 3412 Seaglen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3412 Seaglen Drive have accessible units?
No, 3412 Seaglen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 Seaglen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3412 Seaglen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
