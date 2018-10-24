3412 Seaglen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace furnished in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

One of the best ocean view/golf view property in the beautiful Palos Verdes now available for lease! Very quiet and nice neighborhood, all bedrooms have ocean views. Many features including fireplace, huge den can be used as game room/office on first floor. Master suite with walk-in closet. 3 car garage with extra storage space/cabinets. Property is furnished with beds, chests, dining table/chair, couches, coffee table, lamps, night stands, washer, dryer and refrigerator and outdoor beach chairs.