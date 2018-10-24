3412 Seaglen Drive

Amenities
One of the best ocean view/golf view property in the beautiful Palos Verdes now available for lease! Very quiet and nice neighborhood, all bedrooms have ocean views. Many features including fireplace, huge den can be used as game room/office on first floor. Master suite with walk-in closet. 3 car garage with extra storage space/cabinets. Property is furnished with beds, chests, dining table/chair, couches, coffee table, lamps, night stands, washer, dryer and refrigerator and outdoor beach chairs.