71802 Eleanora Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pool media room tennis court

Beautifully remodeled Townhouse!! This is a great vacation rental that is located across street from 'THE RIVER' Shopping Center, Dining and Theater. Beautiful Chef's kitchen and open living area. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms, one is an oversized master bedroom with 2 closets the other bedroom has bunk beds but can be changed to a Queen size bed per request. Downstairs there is another bedroom. Complex has security call access for entry, gated 3 Pools, 2 Jacuzzi's and tennis court. Enclosed outdoor patio, Lovely well kept complex ready for you to enjoy and relax!! Seasonal Rental Rates: January 1 to May 31 $2,800 per month, June 1 to December 31 $2,200 per month.