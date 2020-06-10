All apartments in Rancho Mirage
Find more places like 71802 Eleanora Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Mirage, CA
/
71802 Eleanora Lane
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:11 AM

71802 Eleanora Lane

71802 Eleanora Lane · (310) 993-1212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Mirage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

71802 Eleanora Lane, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Rancho Mirage

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1384 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
media room
tennis court
Beautifully remodeled Townhouse!! This is a great vacation rental that is located across street from 'THE RIVER' Shopping Center, Dining and Theater. Beautiful Chef's kitchen and open living area. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms, one is an oversized master bedroom with 2 closets the other bedroom has bunk beds but can be changed to a Queen size bed per request. Downstairs there is another bedroom. Complex has security call access for entry, gated 3 Pools, 2 Jacuzzi's and tennis court. Enclosed outdoor patio, Lovely well kept complex ready for you to enjoy and relax!! Seasonal Rental Rates: January 1 to May 31 $2,800 per month, June 1 to December 31 $2,200 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71802 Eleanora Lane have any available units?
71802 Eleanora Lane has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 71802 Eleanora Lane have?
Some of 71802 Eleanora Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71802 Eleanora Lane currently offering any rent specials?
71802 Eleanora Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71802 Eleanora Lane pet-friendly?
No, 71802 Eleanora Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 71802 Eleanora Lane offer parking?
No, 71802 Eleanora Lane does not offer parking.
Does 71802 Eleanora Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71802 Eleanora Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71802 Eleanora Lane have a pool?
Yes, 71802 Eleanora Lane has a pool.
Does 71802 Eleanora Lane have accessible units?
No, 71802 Eleanora Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 71802 Eleanora Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 71802 Eleanora Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 71802 Eleanora Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 71802 Eleanora Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 71802 Eleanora Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rancho Mirage 1 BedroomsRancho Mirage 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Mirage 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRancho Mirage 3 Bedrooms
Rancho Mirage Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Escondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CASan Bernardino, CAPalm Springs, CA
Menifee, CAHighland, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CAPerris, CADesert Hot Springs, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the DesertUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College
San Bernardino Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity