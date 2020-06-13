/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:25 AM
179 Furnished Apartments for rent in Rancho Mirage, CA
Victoria Falls
1 Unit Available
6 Dover Ct
6 Dover Court, Rancho Mirage, CA
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
6464 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
A property where you can entertain and relax with your family and enjoy all the amenities the area provides. Just down the street from Pete Dye Resort Golf Course and two miles from Agua Caliente Casino Resort. This property has 6 beds & 5.
Mission Hills Country Club
1 Unit Available
89 Augusta Drive
89 Augusta Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1620 sqft
Available for 2021 Season January, February, March, April. Breathtaking San Jacinto Mountain and Westin Mission Hills Pete Dye Golf Course View located behind the gates of Mission Hills East.
Sunrise Country Club
1 Unit Available
101 La Cerra Drive
101 La Cerra Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
882 sqft
1 bedroom, 1.5 bath - This furnished vacation rental in Rancho Mirage is completely renovated with one of the most coveted views in Sunrise Country Club.
1 Unit Available
195 Desert Lakes Drive
195 Desert Lakes Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
2465 sqft
Available May 1 , 2020 . A lovely Turnkey Furnished Lake Mirage Racquet Club Condo . Close to shopping and Eisenhower Hospital . Large upgraded home with high ceiling. Great room . 2 Bedrooms plus Den .
Mission Hills Country Club
1 Unit Available
507 Desert West Drive
507 Desert West Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2300 sqft
Live where the Golf & Tennis Pros stay! This is one of the best available properties in MHCC. Right on the beautiful golf course and live like a member at this great club. Upgraded property. Golf cart included. Smart TV's, WIFI.
Legacy
1 Unit Available
277 Loch Lomond Road
277 Loch Lomond Road, Rancho Mirage, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2491 sqft
Welcome to your gorgeous Mediterranean fully furnished desert home in desirable Mission Hills Country Club with ultra stylish carefully thought out designer details & elegant high end finishes.
1 Unit Available
48 Scenic Crest Trail
48 Scenic Crest Trail, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
4811 sqft
Wow! wow! wow! Enjoy the panoramic view of the city lights in the night and the Desert during the day! This gorgeous home is immaculate in every aspect and has an open and spacious feel throughout.
Mira Vista
1 Unit Available
21 Via Bella
21 Via Bella, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2331 sqft
Beautiful, turn-key furnished home in the gated community of Mira Vista at Mission Hills. This former model home sits on one of the most premier lots, taking advantage of million door views from both inside and out.
Mission Hills Country Club
1 Unit Available
420 Forest Hills Drive
420 Forest Hills Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1535 sqft
This lovely vacation home is located in one of the most requested communities, Mission Hills County Club, Rancho Mirage. This spacious Condo is beautifully decorated in light southwest colors throughout and has many amenities.
Morningside Country Club
1 Unit Available
59 Mayfair Drive
59 Mayfair Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
3597 sqft
Morningside C. C.This home has double golf course view and lovely view of mountains. There are 3 bedrooms with ensuite baths. Master has his and hers private baths. Gourmet kitchen with island and morning room.
Mission Hills Country Club
1 Unit Available
10 Birkdale Circle
10 Birkdale Circle, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2549 sqft
Welcome to Stoneridge Estates where 45 homes are tucked away on their own private road in MHCC. This furnished Contemporary home has many upgrades with gorgeous views of the San Jacinto Mountains. There are 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths.
Sunrise Country Club
1 Unit Available
43 La Ronda Drive
43 La Rhonda Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
854 sqft
Turnkey furnished,spectacular views, VERY CLEAN 1 BR, 1.5 Ba in very desireable Sunrise C.C. Lovely neutral colors, tasteful furnishings throughout. Sofa bed in living area. 1 car garage w/storage.
1 Unit Available
125 Lake Shore Drive
125 Lake Shore Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1947 sqft
Pricing varies; see pic for seasonal pricing. Next available: 7/1/2020.
Sunrise Country Club
1 Unit Available
42 La Ronda Drive
42 La Rhonda Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
882 sqft
A unique opportunity to be able to rent a 'turn-key' furnished stunning home in Sunrise county club. Available for long term starting June 1st. Best applicant gets the home. Call today to schedule an appointment.
Morningside Country Club
1 Unit Available
95 Mayfair Drive
95 Mayfair Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
3402 sqft
***Off season rate starting June 1- Nov 30 is $7,500 per month and peak season rate starting Dec 1 - May 30 is $12,000 per month.*** Rare opportunity for a furnished lease at prestigious Morningside Country Club.
1 Unit Available
226 Lake Shore Drive
226 Lake Shore Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1947 sqft
Rented Jan-May 2020 and Jan-April 2021. Not your usual rental -this is someone's home who decided to rent it for the season. Pristine WEST facing END UNIT with fabulous LAKE & MOUNTAIN VIEWS.
Los Cocos
1 Unit Available
37882 Los Cocos Drive
37882 Los Cocos Drive West, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1872 sqft
Completely renovated &, elegantly furnished, comfortable home.
Los Cocos
1 Unit Available
69940 Los Cocos Court
69940 Los Cocos Court, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2367 sqft
So much room to stretch out and relax in this 3 BR, 3 BA home on 2 stories, graciously furnished in antiques. Wake up in the huge upstairs master suite to a stunning panoramic view of the mountains.
Rancho Las Palmas Country Club
1 Unit Available
24 Jalkut Way
24 Jalkut Way, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1621 sqft
GORGEOUS VIEWS !! Third bedroomis an office/family room, sleeps one...Turnkey furnished..OFF SEASON RATES LOWER !!!
Springs Country Club
1 Unit Available
99 Columbia Drive
99 Columbia Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2694 sqft
Resort Style Living In The Exclusive Gated Community Of The Springs.
1 Unit Available
72781 Fleetwood Cir
72781 Fleetwood Circle, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1223 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL - 30 DAYS Minimum! Welcome to the highly sought after community of Monterrey Sands! This large condo (1200+sq ft) will create a wonderful centerpiece for your vacation. Too many upgrades and amenities to list.
1 Unit Available
293 Castellana
293 Castellana East, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1584 sqft
Beautifully furnished 3br condo with converted Atrium available for annual lease. Rare private sideyard boasting private spa and lush landscaping surrounding the ample patio space.
1 Unit Available
314 Gran Via
314 Gran via Court, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1303 sqft
Nicely furnished unit in a great location on a cul de sac with pool at end of street. Popular 20plan, with 2 totally separate BR's. Seasonal rental, the best price for this one! Very Private Cul-de-sac.
1 Unit Available
189 Madrid Avenue
189 Madrid Avenue, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1800 sqft
Beautifully updated 3Br/2Ba condo boasting great location with Western mountain, golf course and lake views.
