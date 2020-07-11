/
luxury apartments
36 Luxury Apartments for rent in Rancho Mirage, CA
Rancho Mirage
71479 San Gorgonio Rd.
71479 San Gorgonio Road, Rancho Mirage, CA
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2417 sqft
Rancho Mirage Vacation Home - Luxurious Modern Desert Oasis DREAM GETAWAY! - Book your dream desert getaway today! Available short or long term. Fully equipped to accommodate 12 guests. Gorgeous modern open floor plan.
Morningside Country Club
59 Mayfair Drive
59 Mayfair Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
3597 sqft
Morningside C. C.This home has double golf course view and lovely view of mountains. There are 3 bedrooms with ensuite baths. Master has his and hers private baths. Gourmet kitchen with island and morning room.
48 Scenic Crest Trail
48 Scenic Crest Trail, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
4811 sqft
Wow! wow! wow! Enjoy the panoramic view of the city lights in the night and the Desert during the day! This gorgeous home is immaculate in every aspect and has an open and spacious feel throughout.
Morningside Country Club
5 Johnar Boulevard
5 Johnar Boulevard, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
3281 sqft
Immaculate contemporary/modern styled home. Meticulously designed with golf course views, private swimming pool and outdoor BBQ. Excellent separation of 3 bedroom suites with the master on the view side of the home.
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
475 Tomahawk Drive
475 Tomahawk Drive, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
3082 sqft
Available for the 2020-2021 season. Lucky tenant can apply for club or full golf club membership. One of a kind contemporary south facing Ocotillo 1 perfect for entertaining.
75651 Mclachlin Circle
75651 Mclachlin Circle, Palm Desert, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
4104 sqft
Welcome to your vacation retreat! This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom home located in the Avondale community has over 4,000 sq.ft. of living space, a beautiful private pool & spa, and vast kitchen.
South Palm Desert
72791 Willow Street
72791 Willow Street, Palm Desert, CA
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
4800 sqft
Escape and entertain in this home's resort-inspired backyard. For families with kids, the tanning shelf serves as their children's pool. A custom-made quartz bar with seating makes it a breeze to enjoy your favorite drinks or food while in the pool.
72751 Tamarisk Street
72751 Tamarisk St, Palm Desert, CA
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
4700 sqft
Experience your best desert vacations within this newly constructed vacation home in Palm Desert. Five ensuite bedrooms and 5.5 baths are featured in a grand single-level floor plan.
75635 Painted Desert Drive
75635 Painted Desert Drive, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
3116 sqft
The owners sparred no expense on this beautiful MID Century Indian Wells remodel. Three luxurious bedrooms and bathrooms, living room, bar, dining, and family room all compliment open floor plan living. Gourmet kitchen went thru a full remodel also.
48710 Paisano Road
48710 Paisano Road, Riverside County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
4297 sqft
Self-quarantine Safely In Ultra-modern Elegance!Via a 600-foot sweeping driveway through steel security gates this private 2-acre compound is the safest location to sit-out the current chaos.
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
761 Dove Run Circle
761 Dove Run Circle, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2742 sqft
The lucky tenant can upgrade the owners club membership to golf and have full golf privileges for the term of the lease. Decorator high end property with private pool & spa privately located in the large courtyard with south sun.
29 Avenida Andra
29 Avenida Andra, Palm Desert, CA
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
5015 sqft
Off season rate. Modern/Contemporary Estate located within a private enclave of 33 custom homes at the exclusive Estates at Desert Springs Marriott! Beautifully remolded, soaring ceilings, grand living room with wet-bar. Formal dining room.
Rancho La Quinta
79934 Mission Drive
79934 Mission Drive East, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2635 sqft
Views, views, views. Be the first to lease this recently purchased and highly upgraded Encanto I that features panoramic lake, fairway and mountain views across the Jerry Pate Course.
76955 Avenida Fernando
76955 Avenida Fernando, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$11,250
2586 sqft
Rates may vary. Los Estados just a short walk to La Quinta Resort & Club. Beautiful 2586 sf. three bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home with fairway and mountain views. King Size beds in all three bedrooms.
Desert River Estates
49131 Hohokam River Street
49131 Hohokam River Street, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$13,200
3468 sqft
ID134 - Casa Coachella. Upon arriving to the front door, you are welcomed by a gas fire pit which is one of the amazing additions that this home offers. You will love the open floor plan as it is perfect for entertaining and relaxing.
50105 Calle Rosarita
50105 Calle Rosarita, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,080
1922 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled Three Bedroom with Casita located on the La Quinta Resort's 10th Tee of the Mountain Course. Gorgeous Southwestern Mountain Views on an elevated lot. Charming, Inviting Courtyard paved with Quartzite.
Rancho La Quinta
78758 Via Carmel
78758 Via Carmel, La Quinta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$13,750
2648 sqft
Now available for all of 2021. 90 day minimum preferred. Rancho La Quinta Country Club - 5 Star Vacation Rental!! Spectacular elevated breathtaking North West golf course & mountain views.
Mountain View Country Club
51533 Via Sorrento
51533 Via Sorrento, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
2975 sqft
Panoramic West mountain views across greenbelts and two fairways with awesome sunsets. This exceptional Belize is offered furnished with designer furnishings and shows like a model home.
45590 Appian Way
45590 Appian Way, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
3217 sqft
Beautiful designer furnished Ministrelli semi-custom home with spectacular triple fairway and south mountain views has 3 Beds, 3.5 Baths includes spacious guest casita.
Mountain View Country Club
51413 Via Sorrento
51413 Via Sorrento, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2975 sqft
Leased Jan thru Mar 2020. Gorgeous southwest mountain views. This Belize's private courtyard leads into an impressive rotunda foyer with entrances to the Great Room, Dining Room and the bedroom wings. Two big master suites plus a courtyard casita.
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
54900 Avenida Herrera
54900 Avenida Herrera, La Quinta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3084 sqft
$10,000 per month during months of May - October. Will not be rented out monthly during season. This property has it all! A stunning home, beautifully landscaped outdoor space with pool and spa all surrounded by spectacular mountain views.
77263 Calle Mazatlan
77263 Calle Mazatlan, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
2286 sqft
Rates may vary. Master bedroom: King, 2nd bedroom: two queen beds, 3rd bedroom: Queen. You'll fall in love with this beautifully remodeled turnkey Seville plan (2,286 sq ft.
77114 Iroquois Drive
77114 Iroquois Drive, Indian Wells, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3242 sqft
Desert living at it's absolute best...Situated behind the highly desirable guard gated development of Indian Wells Country Club awaits spectacular views of the Santa Rosa mountains that can be enjoyed from the entire property.
76994 Calle Mazatlan
76994 Calle Mazatlan, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1931 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 76994 Calle Mazatlan in La Quinta. View photos, descriptions and more!
