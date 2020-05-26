122 Royal Saint Georges Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

(Booked thru May 31, 2020) 30 day minimum stay req. Longer term rents will negotiate. Monthly Rates: Oct-Mar: $9,000 Apr-May: $6500, Jun-Sept. $ 8000.NO PETS/ANIMALS. This masterfully crafted estate has been flawlessly renovated using only the finest quality materials w/ world class craftsmanship & magnificent attention to detail. From the minute you enter through the iron gates into your private courtyard, you will appreciate every inch of this Estate that is meticulously maintained & fully landscaped to perfection. The sophisticated elegance draws on the time honored architecture design and exemplifies the meaning of Luxury in this immaculate Single Story 3 en suite bedrooms, 5 bathroom home of more than 3500 sq. ft. The Chef's kitchen offers massive Center Island, Granite Counters, Viking Professional SS Appliances w/dual ovens, microwave & 6 burner cook top. The kitchen opens to an inviting living room w/ fireplace, wood beamed ceilings & wet bar. The incredible resort style salt water pool features secluded spa, dolphin fountains & an adjacent barbecue island overlooking the lake & Pete Dye Golf course. A spectacular pool cabana includes loggia W/ fireplace, surround sound, ceiling fan & TV. Enhancements include: Dual pane windows, mirrored wardrobe sliders, 10 ft. doors, recessed lighting, 3 A/C units, Stamped concrete driveway & backyard, smooth walls, custom arches, elegantly lined in porcelain flooring, surround sound, security system & French doors