Rancho Mirage, CA
122 Royal Saint Georges Way
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

122 Royal Saint Georges Way

122 Royal Saint Georges Way
Location

122 Royal Saint Georges Way, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Legacy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 5 Bath · 3598 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
(Booked thru May 31, 2020) 30 day minimum stay req. Longer term rents will negotiate. Monthly Rates: Oct-Mar: $9,000 Apr-May: $6500, Jun-Sept. $ 8000.NO PETS/ANIMALS. This masterfully crafted estate has been flawlessly renovated using only the finest quality materials w/ world class craftsmanship & magnificent attention to detail. From the minute you enter through the iron gates into your private courtyard, you will appreciate every inch of this Estate that is meticulously maintained & fully landscaped to perfection. The sophisticated elegance draws on the time honored architecture design and exemplifies the meaning of Luxury in this immaculate Single Story 3 en suite bedrooms, 5 bathroom home of more than 3500 sq. ft. The Chef's kitchen offers massive Center Island, Granite Counters, Viking Professional SS Appliances w/dual ovens, microwave & 6 burner cook top. The kitchen opens to an inviting living room w/ fireplace, wood beamed ceilings & wet bar. The incredible resort style salt water pool features secluded spa, dolphin fountains & an adjacent barbecue island overlooking the lake & Pete Dye Golf course. A spectacular pool cabana includes loggia W/ fireplace, surround sound, ceiling fan & TV. Enhancements include: Dual pane windows, mirrored wardrobe sliders, 10 ft. doors, recessed lighting, 3 A/C units, Stamped concrete driveway & backyard, smooth walls, custom arches, elegantly lined in porcelain flooring, surround sound, security system & French doors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Royal Saint Georges Way have any available units?
122 Royal Saint Georges Way has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 122 Royal Saint Georges Way have?
Some of 122 Royal Saint Georges Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Royal Saint Georges Way currently offering any rent specials?
122 Royal Saint Georges Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Royal Saint Georges Way pet-friendly?
No, 122 Royal Saint Georges Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 122 Royal Saint Georges Way offer parking?
Yes, 122 Royal Saint Georges Way does offer parking.
Does 122 Royal Saint Georges Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Royal Saint Georges Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Royal Saint Georges Way have a pool?
Yes, 122 Royal Saint Georges Way has a pool.
Does 122 Royal Saint Georges Way have accessible units?
No, 122 Royal Saint Georges Way does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Royal Saint Georges Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 Royal Saint Georges Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Royal Saint Georges Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 122 Royal Saint Georges Way has units with air conditioning.
