Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Jamboree features newly remodeled 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes and apartment homes that include all new designer features such as quartz countertops, dark maple cabinets, all black kitchen appliances, wood style Brava plank flooring, in home full size washer and dryer, direct access 1 car garage, raised panel doors, ceiling fans, upgraded baseboards and two tone paint. Jamboree offers a luxurious gated apartment community, within the master planned community of Terra Vista. Jamboree features a resort style pool, two spas, wading pool, state of the art 24 hour fitness ...