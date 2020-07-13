All apartments in Rancho Cucamonga
Find more places like Jamboree.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
/
Jamboree
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:27 PM

Jamboree

Open Now until 6pm
10950 Church St · (714) 759-5392
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Cucamonga
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10950 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3823 · Avail. now

$2,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Unit 0923 · Avail. now

$2,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Unit 0724 · Avail. Aug 19

$2,369

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0321 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Unit 1611 · Avail. Jul 20

$2,520

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Unit 0721 · Avail. Aug 30

$2,530

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Jamboree.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Jamboree features newly remodeled 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes and apartment homes that include all new designer features such as quartz countertops, dark maple cabinets, all black kitchen appliances, wood style Brava plank flooring, in home full size washer and dryer, direct access 1 car garage, raised panel doors, ceiling fans, upgraded baseboards and two tone paint. Jamboree offers a luxurious gated apartment community, within the master planned community of Terra Vista. Jamboree features a resort style pool, two spas, wading pool, state of the art 24 hour fitness ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $600 (2 bedroom), $700 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 35 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $800 per dog
Cats
deposit: $400 per cat
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Jamboree have any available units?
Jamboree has 13 units available starting at $2,360 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report.
What amenities does Jamboree have?
Some of Jamboree's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Jamboree currently offering any rent specials?
Jamboree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Jamboree pet-friendly?
Yes, Jamboree is pet friendly.
Does Jamboree offer parking?
Yes, Jamboree offers parking.
Does Jamboree have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Jamboree offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Jamboree have a pool?
Yes, Jamboree has a pool.
Does Jamboree have accessible units?
No, Jamboree does not have accessible units.
Does Jamboree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Jamboree has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Jamboree?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Terraza del Sol
8250 Vineyard Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Avana Rancho Cucamonga
10400 Arrow Route
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Centre Club Apartments
1005 N Center Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Village on the Green
9400 Fairway View Pl
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Barrington Place
7950 Etiwanda Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
Camino Real
7951 Etiwanda Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
Creekside Alta Loma
10757 Lemon Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91737
Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square
8200 Haven Avenue
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Similar Pages

Rancho Cucamonga 1 BedroomsRancho Cucamonga 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Cucamonga Apartments with PoolRancho Cucamonga Dog Friendly Apartments
Rancho Cucamonga Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Terra VistaSouthwest Rancho Cucamonga
Victoria
Etiwanda

Apartments Near Colleges

Chaffey CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity