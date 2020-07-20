All apartments in Poway
15117 Amso St. - 206406K-L200

15117 Amso Street · No Longer Available
Location

15117 Amso Street, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4BD 2BA House in Poway - 4BD 2BA 1600sq. ft. House in Poway, laminate flooring throughout, large living room with wood burning fireplace, open kitchen with eat in dining room with bonus room. Large fenced yard, washer/dryer hook ups.
Close to shopping, dining, Pomerado Hospital, medical offices and in the sought after Unified Poway School District. Easy access to I-15, Rancho Bernardo business district and the 56 freeway.

Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.
CAL-BRE# 01426440

(RLNE2776194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15117 Amso St. - 206406K-L200 have any available units?
15117 Amso St. - 206406K-L200 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
Is 15117 Amso St. - 206406K-L200 currently offering any rent specials?
15117 Amso St. - 206406K-L200 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15117 Amso St. - 206406K-L200 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15117 Amso St. - 206406K-L200 is pet friendly.
Does 15117 Amso St. - 206406K-L200 offer parking?
No, 15117 Amso St. - 206406K-L200 does not offer parking.
Does 15117 Amso St. - 206406K-L200 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15117 Amso St. - 206406K-L200 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15117 Amso St. - 206406K-L200 have a pool?
No, 15117 Amso St. - 206406K-L200 does not have a pool.
Does 15117 Amso St. - 206406K-L200 have accessible units?
No, 15117 Amso St. - 206406K-L200 does not have accessible units.
Does 15117 Amso St. - 206406K-L200 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15117 Amso St. - 206406K-L200 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15117 Amso St. - 206406K-L200 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15117 Amso St. - 206406K-L200 does not have units with air conditioning.
