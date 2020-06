Amenities

Nicely upgraded 5 bedroom home in great location. As you enter the double doors there is large travertine tile throughout the downstairs living, dining, kitchen and family room areas. Granite counters in the kitchen with a filtered water system at the kitchen sink. There is a full bath and bedroom downstairs (no closet), and the upstairs area has wood floors throughout and a large master bedroom with a huge deck area overlooking the yard. Available early March.