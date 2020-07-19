All apartments in Poway
14761 Helen Park Lane
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

14761 Helen Park Lane

14761 Helen Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14761 Helen Park Lane, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
***NEW LISTING: 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Poway Home Near Twin Peaks*** - Rare find on the rental market -- This property is equipped with hard surface flooring throughout the home. The kitchen has ample cabinet space, granite counters, beautiful backsplash, and a farmhouse sink. Spacious bedrooms that have custom shutters. The landscape is low maintenance dryscape for low water usage, the owner pays the gardener. The backyard is fenced and perfect for your weekend BBQ with great hillside views of Twin Peaks. Poway Unified Schools: Midland Elementary, Twin Peaks Middle, Poway High.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE5588287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14761 Helen Park Lane have any available units?
14761 Helen Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 14761 Helen Park Lane have?
Some of 14761 Helen Park Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14761 Helen Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14761 Helen Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14761 Helen Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14761 Helen Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14761 Helen Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14761 Helen Park Lane offers parking.
Does 14761 Helen Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14761 Helen Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14761 Helen Park Lane have a pool?
No, 14761 Helen Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14761 Helen Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 14761 Helen Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14761 Helen Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14761 Helen Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14761 Helen Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14761 Helen Park Lane has units with air conditioning.
