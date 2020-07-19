14761 Helen Park Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

***NEW LISTING: 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Poway Home Near Twin Peaks*** - Rare find on the rental market -- This property is equipped with hard surface flooring throughout the home. The kitchen has ample cabinet space, granite counters, beautiful backsplash, and a farmhouse sink. Spacious bedrooms that have custom shutters. The landscape is low maintenance dryscape for low water usage, the owner pays the gardener. The backyard is fenced and perfect for your weekend BBQ with great hillside views of Twin Peaks. Poway Unified Schools: Midland Elementary, Twin Peaks Middle, Poway High.



To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



(RLNE5588287)