Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Three Bedroom Home with Large Yard and Solar! Available Immediately - Spacious 3 bedroom home with optional 4th bedroom situated on a culdesac.



Close to Old Poway Park in top rated school district!



Tenant pays all utilities, including solar fee of $145 per month. Pets negotiable upon owner approval and additional deposit. Please contact 760 690 6707 (call or text) to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5069326)