13741 Buford Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

4 bedrooms and pool and fruit trees all included with this Poway home - We are pleased to offer this upgraded home on a cul de sac with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Located minutes from Poway lake ( great hiking trail) Fwy 15, and grocery stores, home depot and many shopping areas.



Enter this home into a very open spacious living room and kitchen. A fireplace and wood laminate flooring throughout. Doors open to a spacious yard with a pool ( solar operated), fruit trees and covered patio. The perfect year round space for relaxing and entertaining. Sheds for storage included.



The kitchen is open allowing the cook to keep company with those in the living room. It is equipped with quartz counters, upgraded and abundant cabinets. Stainless steel refrigerator, stove/oven and microwave. The large island allows for bar stools.



The master bedroom has large mirrored wardrobe and tile faux wood flooring. The bathroom offers his and hers sinks and medicine cabinets and a full shower. The hallway provides linen closets and much storage.



3 bedrooms offer wood laminate flooring. The hall bath is custom tile and includes a full tub shower.



The laundry equipment is included as well as the perfect folding spot. There is plenty of storage for more than just laundry needs.



The 2 car garage is just off the laundry room and provides room for storing those items not needed every day.



Small dogs welcome with renters ins and pet deposit.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5518305)