13741 Buford Way
Last updated February 23 2020 at 11:16 AM

13741 Buford Way

13741 Buford Way · No Longer Available
Location

13741 Buford Way, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
4 bedrooms and pool and fruit trees all included with this Poway home - We are pleased to offer this upgraded home on a cul de sac with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Located minutes from Poway lake ( great hiking trail) Fwy 15, and grocery stores, home depot and many shopping areas.

Enter this home into a very open spacious living room and kitchen. A fireplace and wood laminate flooring throughout. Doors open to a spacious yard with a pool ( solar operated), fruit trees and covered patio. The perfect year round space for relaxing and entertaining. Sheds for storage included.

The kitchen is open allowing the cook to keep company with those in the living room. It is equipped with quartz counters, upgraded and abundant cabinets. Stainless steel refrigerator, stove/oven and microwave. The large island allows for bar stools.

The master bedroom has large mirrored wardrobe and tile faux wood flooring. The bathroom offers his and hers sinks and medicine cabinets and a full shower. The hallway provides linen closets and much storage.

3 bedrooms offer wood laminate flooring. The hall bath is custom tile and includes a full tub shower.

The laundry equipment is included as well as the perfect folding spot. There is plenty of storage for more than just laundry needs.

The 2 car garage is just off the laundry room and provides room for storing those items not needed every day.

Small dogs welcome with renters ins and pet deposit.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5518305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13741 Buford Way have any available units?
13741 Buford Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 13741 Buford Way have?
Some of 13741 Buford Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13741 Buford Way currently offering any rent specials?
13741 Buford Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13741 Buford Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13741 Buford Way is pet friendly.
Does 13741 Buford Way offer parking?
Yes, 13741 Buford Way offers parking.
Does 13741 Buford Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13741 Buford Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13741 Buford Way have a pool?
Yes, 13741 Buford Way has a pool.
Does 13741 Buford Way have accessible units?
No, 13741 Buford Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13741 Buford Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13741 Buford Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13741 Buford Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 13741 Buford Way does not have units with air conditioning.

