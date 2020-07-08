All apartments in Poway
Find more places like 13740 Frame Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poway, CA
/
13740 Frame Rd
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

13740 Frame Rd

13740 Frame Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poway
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13740 Frame Road, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
POWAY Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House. AVAILABLE NOW! - FEATURES: 13740 Frame Road, Poway, CA 92064. Rental amount is $2,700. Available 12/18/2019. Located in the much sought after City of Poway. This light and bright single story home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1,288 square feet, and a 2 car attached garage. Wood and tile floors throughout, new carpet in the bedrooms. Fireplace in living room. Kitchen features stainless steel stove/oven, refrigerator and sink, tile counters and breakfast bar. The yard has a covered patio, tall shade trees and a fenced yard. Washer and dryer left as courtesy.

Close to shopping, schools and public transportation. Award winning Poway Unified School District!

APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator.

HEATING / AC: Central Heating / Central A/C.

UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet, Water, Sewer, Trash.

PET POLICY: Pets upon approval under 45 lbs.

LEASE TERM / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.

APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.

TO VIEW: All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.

(RLNE2685967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13740 Frame Rd have any available units?
13740 Frame Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 13740 Frame Rd have?
Some of 13740 Frame Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13740 Frame Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13740 Frame Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13740 Frame Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 13740 Frame Rd is pet friendly.
Does 13740 Frame Rd offer parking?
Yes, 13740 Frame Rd offers parking.
Does 13740 Frame Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13740 Frame Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13740 Frame Rd have a pool?
No, 13740 Frame Rd does not have a pool.
Does 13740 Frame Rd have accessible units?
No, 13740 Frame Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13740 Frame Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13740 Frame Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 13740 Frame Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13740 Frame Rd has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Creek
12455 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Big Stone
12311 Old Pomerado Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Scripps Poway Villas
12425 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Willow Creek Apartments
13546 Hilleary Place
Poway, CA 92064
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd
Poway, CA 92064

Similar Pages

Poway 1 BedroomsPoway 2 Bedrooms
Poway Apartments with BalconyPoway Apartments with Parking
Poway Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPalm Springs, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CA
Menifee, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAAlpine, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
Saddleback CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College