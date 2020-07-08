13740 Frame Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

POWAY Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House. AVAILABLE NOW! - FEATURES: 13740 Frame Road, Poway, CA 92064. Rental amount is $2,700. Available 12/18/2019. Located in the much sought after City of Poway. This light and bright single story home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1,288 square feet, and a 2 car attached garage. Wood and tile floors throughout, new carpet in the bedrooms. Fireplace in living room. Kitchen features stainless steel stove/oven, refrigerator and sink, tile counters and breakfast bar. The yard has a covered patio, tall shade trees and a fenced yard. Washer and dryer left as courtesy.



Close to shopping, schools and public transportation. Award winning Poway Unified School District!



APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator.



HEATING / AC: Central Heating / Central A/C.



UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet, Water, Sewer, Trash.



PET POLICY: Pets upon approval under 45 lbs.



LEASE TERM / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.



APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.



TO VIEW: All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.



