13613 Powers Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the Poway School District.



Granite counters in the eat in kitchen. New hard flooring throughout home, new paint, new ceiling fans in all bedrooms, new blinds. No maintenance back yard with large patio. Owner to upgrade front yard to no maintenance as well within the first month.



Front load washer and dryer also included with the unit.



This home is on an automated lock box for showings register with Rently.com and go see at a time convenient with your schedule.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.