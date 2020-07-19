All apartments in Poway
13613 Powers Road

Location

13613 Powers Road, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
ceiling fan
4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the Poway School District.

Granite counters in the eat in kitchen. New hard flooring throughout home, new paint, new ceiling fans in all bedrooms, new blinds. No maintenance back yard with large patio. Owner to upgrade front yard to no maintenance as well within the first month.

Front load washer and dryer also included with the unit.

This home is on an automated lock box for showings register with Rently.com and go see at a time convenient with your schedule.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

