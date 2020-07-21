All apartments in Poway
Last updated August 12 2019 at 1:27 PM

13422 Standish Dr.

13422 Standish Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13422 Standish Drive, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
LOVELY HOME IN CENTRAL POWAY! CLOSE TO SHOPS AND DINING, ACT NOW!!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!!

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Washer
- Tile Floor
- Living Room
- Fully Gated Backyard
- Ceiling Fans
- Laundry Area- Inside-
- Patio
- Yard
- Driveway
- Auto Sprinkler

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Driveway
HOA NAME: N/A
YEAR BUILT: 1960
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit
- Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet.
- Owner is responsible for gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE5028593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13422 Standish Dr. have any available units?
13422 Standish Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 13422 Standish Dr. have?
Some of 13422 Standish Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13422 Standish Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
13422 Standish Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13422 Standish Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13422 Standish Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 13422 Standish Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 13422 Standish Dr. offers parking.
Does 13422 Standish Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13422 Standish Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13422 Standish Dr. have a pool?
No, 13422 Standish Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 13422 Standish Dr. have accessible units?
No, 13422 Standish Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 13422 Standish Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13422 Standish Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 13422 Standish Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 13422 Standish Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
