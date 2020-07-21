13409 Sutter Mill Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Come and see this pleasing 1,360-square-foot, single-family home on the peaceful neighborhood in Poway, California now!



This unfurnished home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an attached garage plus off-street parking.



The cozy interior features hardwood flooring, sliding glass door, skylights, suspended/recessed lightings, and high shed ceilings (1st floor). Its tile-floored kitchen is furnished with finely crafted wooden cabinets and drawers for ample storage; glossy granite countertop; and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. The bedrooms are bright and airy spaces, ideal spaces for stress-free sleeping. They have built-in closets with glass-fronted sliding glass doors. Its sleek bathrooms are furnished with vanities, flush toilets, shower stall, and shower/tub combo both are enclosed in a framed glass panel.



The home has forced-air heating and 2 A/C units in the bedrooms for climate control.



An in-unit washer and dryer are also available for laundry needs.



Exterior feature includes a nice yard and a balconyexcellent spots for relaxation or for outdoor activities with the family. The landlord will take care of the yard.



Only pets under 25 lbs. are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



No smoking, please.



The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, water, gas, trash, sewage, and landscaping.



Landlord will take care of the HOA fees.



Nearby Parks: Aubrey Park, Veterans Park, Old Poway Park, and Silverset Park.



Nearby Schools:

Garden Road Elementary School - 0.48 miles, 9/10

Twin Peaks Middle School - 1.56 miles, 7/10

Poway High School - 2.69 miles, 9/10

Midland Elementary School - 0.98 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

945A Poway HS CC Loop - 0.0 mile

945 Rancho Bernardo Station Poway - 0.6 mile

944 Sabre Springs Station Poway - 1.3 miles



(RLNE5086787)