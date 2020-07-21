All apartments in Poway
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

13409 Sutter Mill Road

13409 Sutter Mill Road · No Longer Available
Location

13409 Sutter Mill Road, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Come and see this pleasing 1,360-square-foot, single-family home on the peaceful neighborhood in Poway, California now!

This unfurnished home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an attached garage plus off-street parking.

The cozy interior features hardwood flooring, sliding glass door, skylights, suspended/recessed lightings, and high shed ceilings (1st floor). Its tile-floored kitchen is furnished with finely crafted wooden cabinets and drawers for ample storage; glossy granite countertop; and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. The bedrooms are bright and airy spaces, ideal spaces for stress-free sleeping. They have built-in closets with glass-fronted sliding glass doors. Its sleek bathrooms are furnished with vanities, flush toilets, shower stall, and shower/tub combo both are enclosed in a framed glass panel.

The home has forced-air heating and 2 A/C units in the bedrooms for climate control.

An in-unit washer and dryer are also available for laundry needs.

Exterior feature includes a nice yard and a balconyexcellent spots for relaxation or for outdoor activities with the family. The landlord will take care of the yard.

Only pets under 25 lbs. are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

No smoking, please.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, water, gas, trash, sewage, and landscaping.

Landlord will take care of the HOA fees.

Nearby Parks: Aubrey Park, Veterans Park, Old Poway Park, and Silverset Park.

Nearby Schools:
Garden Road Elementary School - 0.48 miles, 9/10
Twin Peaks Middle School - 1.56 miles, 7/10
Poway High School - 2.69 miles, 9/10
Midland Elementary School - 0.98 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
945A Poway HS CC Loop - 0.0 mile
945 Rancho Bernardo Station Poway - 0.6 mile
944 Sabre Springs Station Poway - 1.3 miles

(RLNE5086787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13409 Sutter Mill Road have any available units?
13409 Sutter Mill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 13409 Sutter Mill Road have?
Some of 13409 Sutter Mill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13409 Sutter Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
13409 Sutter Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13409 Sutter Mill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13409 Sutter Mill Road is pet friendly.
Does 13409 Sutter Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 13409 Sutter Mill Road offers parking.
Does 13409 Sutter Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13409 Sutter Mill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13409 Sutter Mill Road have a pool?
No, 13409 Sutter Mill Road does not have a pool.
Does 13409 Sutter Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 13409 Sutter Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13409 Sutter Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13409 Sutter Mill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 13409 Sutter Mill Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13409 Sutter Mill Road has units with air conditioning.
