Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

13208 Tining Drive Available 08/05/20 13208 Tining Drive ~ CUL-DE-SAC! Panoramic Views! Granny Flat! - This is a beautiful 4 bedroom + 1 office/den, 3 bathroom, 2,838 square foot home in North Poway. This home features panoramic views, a 3 car garage, a 1/3 acre, an outdoor fireplace, AC & attic fan, and a detached granny flat with separate entrance (included in 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom and includes the TV mounted on the wall and in bathroom).



Appliances include a gas range, a microwave, a fridge and a washer & dryer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities except landscape maintenance. The community features a pool, spa, and lighted tennis court. Pets allowed ONLY upon Owners approval. Backyard has a patio area and electrical wiring for a private spa.



Please call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com



Ambassador Property Management

BRE# 02006674



(RLNE5036557)