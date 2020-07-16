All apartments in Poway
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

13208 Tining Drive

13208 Tining Drive · (760) 945-8107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13208 Tining Drive, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 13208 Tining Drive · Avail. Aug 5

$4,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2838 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
13208 Tining Drive Available 08/05/20 13208 Tining Drive ~ CUL-DE-SAC! Panoramic Views! Granny Flat! - This is a beautiful 4 bedroom + 1 office/den, 3 bathroom, 2,838 square foot home in North Poway. This home features panoramic views, a 3 car garage, a 1/3 acre, an outdoor fireplace, AC & attic fan, and a detached granny flat with separate entrance (included in 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom and includes the TV mounted on the wall and in bathroom).

Appliances include a gas range, a microwave, a fridge and a washer & dryer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities except landscape maintenance. The community features a pool, spa, and lighted tennis court. Pets allowed ONLY upon Owners approval. Backyard has a patio area and electrical wiring for a private spa.

Please call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

(RLNE5036557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13208 Tining Drive have any available units?
13208 Tining Drive has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13208 Tining Drive have?
Some of 13208 Tining Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13208 Tining Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13208 Tining Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13208 Tining Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13208 Tining Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13208 Tining Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13208 Tining Drive offers parking.
Does 13208 Tining Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13208 Tining Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13208 Tining Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13208 Tining Drive has a pool.
Does 13208 Tining Drive have accessible units?
No, 13208 Tining Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13208 Tining Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13208 Tining Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13208 Tining Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13208 Tining Drive has units with air conditioning.
