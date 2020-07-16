Amenities
13208 Tining Drive Available 08/05/20 13208 Tining Drive ~ CUL-DE-SAC! Panoramic Views! Granny Flat! - This is a beautiful 4 bedroom + 1 office/den, 3 bathroom, 2,838 square foot home in North Poway. This home features panoramic views, a 3 car garage, a 1/3 acre, an outdoor fireplace, AC & attic fan, and a detached granny flat with separate entrance (included in 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom and includes the TV mounted on the wall and in bathroom).
Appliances include a gas range, a microwave, a fridge and a washer & dryer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities except landscape maintenance. The community features a pool, spa, and lighted tennis court. Pets allowed ONLY upon Owners approval. Backyard has a patio area and electrical wiring for a private spa.
