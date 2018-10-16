Amenities

13120 Grape Arbor Way Available 07/01/20 4 B Huge Yards Garage Avail 7/1/20 TEXT 310-562-4504 - Available from 7/1/2020 and not earlier. Lovely One story 4 Br house with 2 car attached garage on cul de sac.Fully fenced large green back yard with patio.Newer paint.New maintenance free premium flooring.Granite kitchen with all appliances included.Washer+ Dryer.Newer sliders with beveled glass and french doors in living,family and master bedrooms.Available to visit now.4th BR is a study w/o closet.Large green front yard.Text or email for application link,more info.Quiet cul de sac home.Must see charmer.$3600 Rent Available NOT BEFORE JULY 1,2020.TEX/call (310) 562-4504 to see



(RLNE4685175)