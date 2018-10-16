All apartments in Poway
13120 Grape Arbor Way
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:48 AM

13120 Grape Arbor Way

13120 Grape Arbor Way · No Longer Available
Location

13120 Grape Arbor Way, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
13120 Grape Arbor Way Available 07/01/20 4 B Huge Yards Garage Avail 7/1/20 TEXT 310-562-4504 - Available from 7/1/2020 and not earlier. Lovely One story 4 Br house with 2 car attached garage on cul de sac.Fully fenced large green back yard with patio.Newer paint.New maintenance free premium flooring.Granite kitchen with all appliances included.Washer+ Dryer.Newer sliders with beveled glass and french doors in living,family and master bedrooms.Available to visit now.4th BR is a study w/o closet.Large green front yard.Text or email for application link,more info.Quiet cul de sac home.Must see charmer.$3600 Rent Available NOT BEFORE JULY 1,2020.TEX/call (310) 562-4504 to see

(RLNE4685175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13120 Grape Arbor Way have any available units?
13120 Grape Arbor Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 13120 Grape Arbor Way have?
Some of 13120 Grape Arbor Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13120 Grape Arbor Way currently offering any rent specials?
13120 Grape Arbor Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13120 Grape Arbor Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13120 Grape Arbor Way is pet friendly.
Does 13120 Grape Arbor Way offer parking?
Yes, 13120 Grape Arbor Way does offer parking.
Does 13120 Grape Arbor Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13120 Grape Arbor Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13120 Grape Arbor Way have a pool?
No, 13120 Grape Arbor Way does not have a pool.
Does 13120 Grape Arbor Way have accessible units?
No, 13120 Grape Arbor Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13120 Grape Arbor Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13120 Grape Arbor Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13120 Grape Arbor Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 13120 Grape Arbor Way does not have units with air conditioning.
