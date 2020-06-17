All apartments in Poway
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:18 PM

13041 Morene Street

13041 Morene Street · No Longer Available
Location

13041 Morene Street, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
tennis court
**AVAILABLE NOW** Renovated 4 Bedroom Home in Poway - Beautifully renovated and move-in ready! New flooring, updated kitchen with new appliances, and updated bathrooms. It's the perfect time to relax by the stone fireplace with a cup of hot chocolate and watch your favorite holiday movies. The kids also have plenty of space in the backyard to run and play and have their own patio play-house. Walking distance to the fun Poway Community Park with two baseball fields, a football/soccer field, pool, tennis courts, and a basketball court! All the shopping, restaurants, and entertainment is a short drive away and easy access to I-15 and some of the highest rated, award winning schools in San Diego County.

*Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

*Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.
CAL-DRE# 01426440

(RLNE5298308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13041 Morene Street have any available units?
13041 Morene Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 13041 Morene Street have?
Some of 13041 Morene Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13041 Morene Street currently offering any rent specials?
13041 Morene Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13041 Morene Street pet-friendly?
No, 13041 Morene Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poway.
Does 13041 Morene Street offer parking?
No, 13041 Morene Street does not offer parking.
Does 13041 Morene Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13041 Morene Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13041 Morene Street have a pool?
Yes, 13041 Morene Street has a pool.
Does 13041 Morene Street have accessible units?
No, 13041 Morene Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13041 Morene Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13041 Morene Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13041 Morene Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13041 Morene Street does not have units with air conditioning.

