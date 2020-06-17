All apartments in Poway
Find more places like 12719-2 Robison Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poway, CA
/
12719-2 Robison Blvd
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:09 AM

12719-2 Robison Blvd

12719 Robison Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poway
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12719 Robison Blvd, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
12719-2 Robison Blvd Available 08/15/19 Poway, 12719 Robison Blvd #2 - First Floor Unit - Lower corner unit conveniently located close to the community laundry and pool area. Eat in kitchen with ceramic tile floors, sparkling granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors. The unit comes with one covered parking space, and the community offers a refreshing pool for your enjoyment. If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3806557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12719-2 Robison Blvd have any available units?
12719-2 Robison Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 12719-2 Robison Blvd have?
Some of 12719-2 Robison Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12719-2 Robison Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
12719-2 Robison Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12719-2 Robison Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 12719-2 Robison Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poway.
Does 12719-2 Robison Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 12719-2 Robison Blvd offers parking.
Does 12719-2 Robison Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12719-2 Robison Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12719-2 Robison Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 12719-2 Robison Blvd has a pool.
Does 12719-2 Robison Blvd have accessible units?
No, 12719-2 Robison Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 12719-2 Robison Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12719-2 Robison Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 12719-2 Robison Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12719-2 Robison Blvd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Willow Creek Apartments
13546 Hilleary Place
Poway, CA 92064
Big Stone
12311 Old Pomerado Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Oak Creek
12455 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Scripps Poway Villas
12425 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064

Similar Pages

Poway 1 BedroomsPoway 2 Bedrooms
Poway Apartments with BalconyPoway Apartments with Parking
Poway Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPalm Springs, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CA
Menifee, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAAlpine, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
Saddleback CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College