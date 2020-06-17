Amenities

12719-2 Robison Blvd Available 08/15/19 Poway, 12719 Robison Blvd #2 - First Floor Unit - Lower corner unit conveniently located close to the community laundry and pool area. Eat in kitchen with ceramic tile floors, sparkling granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors. The unit comes with one covered parking space, and the community offers a refreshing pool for your enjoyment. If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3806557)