Home
/
Poway, CA
/
12202 Boulder View Drive
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

12202 Boulder View Drive

12202 Boulder View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12202 Boulder View Drive, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
internet access
**AVAILABLE NOW** - Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom home with spectacular views and the privacy you desire. New flooring throughout, new carpet in the master bedroom, completely updated bathrooms, and updated kitchen. Relax in the hot tub on the back patio and enjoy the privacy spoiling yourself with amazing views. The water, trash, and cable/internet are PAID BY THE OWNER saving you hundreds per month! You have the views, privacy, and space along with a short commute to schools and the restaurants and shopping in town. This property is solar.

Easy access to I-15 Freeway, minutes to restaurants/shopping/entertainment in town, close to highly rated schools.

Interested in renting your home? All information is deemed to be accurate but cannot be guaranteed. Renter to verify all information including features, square footage, condition, availability of applicable schools prior to signing lease.

**Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

*Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.
CAL-DRE# 01426440

(RLNE5411384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12202 Boulder View Drive have any available units?
12202 Boulder View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 12202 Boulder View Drive have?
Some of 12202 Boulder View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated.
Is 12202 Boulder View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12202 Boulder View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12202 Boulder View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12202 Boulder View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12202 Boulder View Drive offer parking?
No, 12202 Boulder View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12202 Boulder View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12202 Boulder View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12202 Boulder View Drive have a pool?
No, 12202 Boulder View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12202 Boulder View Drive have accessible units?
No, 12202 Boulder View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12202 Boulder View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12202 Boulder View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12202 Boulder View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12202 Boulder View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

