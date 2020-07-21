Amenities
3 Bed/2 Bath in Poway *VIEWS* - 12148 Wilsey Way is a NEWLY UPGRADED CONDO with SPECTACULAR VIEWS in the CHARMING POWAY AREA. This 1,176 sqft Poway Condo features a 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom floor plan that accommodates any individual's lifestyle. The location also provides easy access to Highway 15 for all your commuting needs. There are Schools (**BEST SCHOOLS**), Parks, Restaurants, Coffee Shops and Cafes nearby. The location of this CHARMING CONDO offers quality, comfort and convenience in a quiet park-like setting at an affordable price. Come home to Your NEWLY UPGRADED CONDO in Poway, and see why this is the perfect place to call HOME.
RENTAL FEATURES:
~ New Cabinets & Hardware
~ New Granite Counter Tops
~ New Faucets, Sinks & Fixtures
~ New Stainless Steel Appliances; Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher
~ New Full Size Washer & Dryer
~ New Vinyl/Wood Flooring
~ New Carpet in Bedroom(s)
~ New Vinyl Windows
~ New Window Coverings
~ New Paint throughout
~ Central AC/Heat Air
~ Outside Private Storage
~ Large Deck with Amazing Views
COMMUNITY FEATURES:
~ Pool
~ Recreation Room
~ 2 Carport Assigned Spaces
~ Weekly Landscape Services
~ Weekly Waste Management Services
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5053661)