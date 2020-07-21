Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse coffee bar parking pool

3 Bed/2 Bath in Poway *VIEWS* - 12148 Wilsey Way is a NEWLY UPGRADED CONDO with SPECTACULAR VIEWS in the CHARMING POWAY AREA. This 1,176 sqft Poway Condo features a 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom floor plan that accommodates any individual's lifestyle. The location also provides easy access to Highway 15 for all your commuting needs. There are Schools (**BEST SCHOOLS**), Parks, Restaurants, Coffee Shops and Cafes nearby. The location of this CHARMING CONDO offers quality, comfort and convenience in a quiet park-like setting at an affordable price. Come home to Your NEWLY UPGRADED CONDO in Poway, and see why this is the perfect place to call HOME.



RENTAL FEATURES:



~ New Cabinets & Hardware

~ New Granite Counter Tops

~ New Faucets, Sinks & Fixtures

~ New Stainless Steel Appliances; Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher

~ New Full Size Washer & Dryer

~ New Vinyl/Wood Flooring

~ New Carpet in Bedroom(s)

~ New Vinyl Windows

~ New Window Coverings

~ New Paint throughout

~ Central AC/Heat Air

~ Outside Private Storage

~ Large Deck with Amazing Views



COMMUNITY FEATURES:



~ Pool

~ Recreation Room

~ 2 Carport Assigned Spaces

~ Weekly Landscape Services

~ Weekly Waste Management Services



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5053661)