Last updated August 6 2019

12148 Wilsey

12148 Wilsey Way · No Longer Available
Location

12148 Wilsey Way, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
pool
3 Bed/2 Bath in Poway *VIEWS* - 12148 Wilsey Way is a NEWLY UPGRADED CONDO with SPECTACULAR VIEWS in the CHARMING POWAY AREA. This 1,176 sqft Poway Condo features a 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom floor plan that accommodates any individual's lifestyle. The location also provides easy access to Highway 15 for all your commuting needs. There are Schools (**BEST SCHOOLS**), Parks, Restaurants, Coffee Shops and Cafes nearby. The location of this CHARMING CONDO offers quality, comfort and convenience in a quiet park-like setting at an affordable price. Come home to Your NEWLY UPGRADED CONDO in Poway, and see why this is the perfect place to call HOME.

RENTAL FEATURES:

~ New Cabinets & Hardware
~ New Granite Counter Tops
~ New Faucets, Sinks & Fixtures
~ New Stainless Steel Appliances; Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher
~ New Full Size Washer & Dryer
~ New Vinyl/Wood Flooring
~ New Carpet in Bedroom(s)
~ New Vinyl Windows
~ New Window Coverings
~ New Paint throughout
~ Central AC/Heat Air
~ Outside Private Storage
~ Large Deck with Amazing Views

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

~ Pool
~ Recreation Room
~ 2 Carport Assigned Spaces
~ Weekly Landscape Services
~ Weekly Waste Management Services

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5053661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12148 Wilsey have any available units?
12148 Wilsey doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 12148 Wilsey have?
Some of 12148 Wilsey's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12148 Wilsey currently offering any rent specials?
12148 Wilsey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12148 Wilsey pet-friendly?
No, 12148 Wilsey is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poway.
Does 12148 Wilsey offer parking?
Yes, 12148 Wilsey offers parking.
Does 12148 Wilsey have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12148 Wilsey offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12148 Wilsey have a pool?
Yes, 12148 Wilsey has a pool.
Does 12148 Wilsey have accessible units?
No, 12148 Wilsey does not have accessible units.
Does 12148 Wilsey have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12148 Wilsey has units with dishwashers.
Does 12148 Wilsey have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12148 Wilsey has units with air conditioning.
