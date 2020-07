Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located in a tree-lined street, quiet neighborhood with nice curb appeal. This cozy Single Family home features wall and window AC units, remodeled

bathroom, newer paint, Gas stove, In-unit washer and dryer hookup, the garage converted into an extra-large storage room.

Rent includes gardening service (currently dried grass, in progress of lawn repair)



Only 0.1 mile to San Antonio Elementary School and 0.2 miles to Emerson Middle School. Shoppings and Churches are just as close.