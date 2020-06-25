738 Ash Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Brand new condo/town home in brand new gated community in prime location of North Pomona for lease. Close to Claremont Colleges, easy access to everything. 3-bed, 2.5-bath, attached 2-car garage, tankless water heater, central AC/Heater, prewired for Cables, internet, security system,ceiling fan/lights, on-wall tv, etc.. W/D hookups for double stack units only. No washer/dryer installed. Moving conditions! The map shown location is not accurate. Property is at the corner of E Harrison and North Towne. Thanks for your interest.