738 Ash Ln
Last updated May 15 2019 at 7:13 AM

738 Ash Ln

738 Ash Ln · No Longer Available
Location

738 Ash Ln, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Brand new condo/town home in brand new gated community in prime location of North Pomona for lease. Close to Claremont Colleges, easy access to everything. 3-bed, 2.5-bath, attached 2-car garage, tankless water heater, central AC/Heater, prewired for Cables, internet, security system,ceiling fan/lights, on-wall tv, etc.. W/D hookups for double stack units only. No washer/dryer installed. Moving conditions! The map shown location is not accurate. Property is at the corner of E Harrison and North Towne. Thanks for your interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

