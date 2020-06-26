All apartments in Pomona
2881 Cedar Lane

2881 Cedar Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2881 Cedar Ln, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Brand new home located in the heart of Pomona, the new gated community is nestled in a popular, established neighborhood—near schools, freeways, the Pomona Fairplex and cities, such as San Dimas, Upland and Rancho Cucamonga. Enjoy your own private space on the lower floor, while upstairs on the main floor you’ll find plenty of space for hosting friends and family. An L-shaped kitchen with a center island overlooks a charming dining room and spacious living room. The living room provides direct access to a relaxing covered balcony. Bedrooms can be found on the upper floor, where a master suite boasts a large private bath and walk-in closet. SHORT DISTANCE TO POMONA VALLEY HOSPITAL/TRAUMA CENTER AND OTHER MEDICAL CENTERS, AS WELL AS L.A. COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. CLOSE TO LA VERNE UNIVERSITY, CLAREMONT COLLEGES,WESTERN UNIVERSITY, CAL POLY POMONA AND MOUNT SAN ANTONIO COLLEGE. WALKING DISTANCE TO PALOMARES ACADEMY AND TED GREEN PARK. CLOSE TO NUMEROUS SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS AS WELL.
Standard features: Birch kitchen cabinetry, Spacious kitchen island,,Kitchen pantry, Cultured marble bathroom countertops with 4" backsplash, Fiberglass surrounds in tubs and showers, Ceramic tile in entry, Cultured marble master, bathroom countertops with 4" backsplash, Granite kitchen countertops, USB outlets.
School District Name:Pomona Unified School District.
Elementary School: Harrison Elementary School.
Middle School: Emerson Middle School.
High School: Pomona High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2881 Cedar Lane have any available units?
2881 Cedar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
Is 2881 Cedar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2881 Cedar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2881 Cedar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2881 Cedar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 2881 Cedar Lane offer parking?
No, 2881 Cedar Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2881 Cedar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2881 Cedar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2881 Cedar Lane have a pool?
No, 2881 Cedar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2881 Cedar Lane have accessible units?
No, 2881 Cedar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2881 Cedar Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2881 Cedar Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2881 Cedar Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2881 Cedar Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
