2881 Cedar Lane

Brand new home located in the heart of Pomona, the new gated community is nestled in a popular, established neighborhood—near schools, freeways, the Pomona Fairplex and cities, such as San Dimas, Upland and Rancho Cucamonga. Enjoy your own private space on the lower floor, while upstairs on the main floor you’ll find plenty of space for hosting friends and family. An L-shaped kitchen with a center island overlooks a charming dining room and spacious living room. The living room provides direct access to a relaxing covered balcony. Bedrooms can be found on the upper floor, where a master suite boasts a large private bath and walk-in closet. SHORT DISTANCE TO POMONA VALLEY HOSPITAL/TRAUMA CENTER AND OTHER MEDICAL CENTERS, AS WELL AS L.A. COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. CLOSE TO LA VERNE UNIVERSITY, CLAREMONT COLLEGES,WESTERN UNIVERSITY, CAL POLY POMONA AND MOUNT SAN ANTONIO COLLEGE. WALKING DISTANCE TO PALOMARES ACADEMY AND TED GREEN PARK. CLOSE TO NUMEROUS SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS AS WELL.

Standard features: Birch kitchen cabinetry, Spacious kitchen island,,Kitchen pantry, Cultured marble bathroom countertops with 4" backsplash, Fiberglass surrounds in tubs and showers, Ceramic tile in entry, Cultured marble master, bathroom countertops with 4" backsplash, Granite kitchen countertops, USB outlets.

School District Name:Pomona Unified School District.

Elementary School: Harrison Elementary School.

Middle School: Emerson Middle School.

High School: Pomona High School.