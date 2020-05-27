All apartments in Pomona
Last updated December 12 2019 at 2:46 PM

2777 Fina Street

2777 Fina St · No Longer Available
Location

2777 Fina St, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Newer tri-level townhouse at Bonita Village community in North Pomona minutes away from the City of Claremont. This unit features 3 suites and 3.5 bathroom. One bedroom suite is on the first floor with a walk-in closet. Open floor plan on the second floor consists of the great room combined with dining area with a door to the balcony; spacious kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances; a large island for breakfast; separate breakfast nook or tech center. Wood flooring make 2nd floor completely perfect. Master suites and another suite located on third floor. Master bedroom offers spacious walk-in closet and door access to a balcony; private bathroom highlights dual china sinks with quartz countertops. Community amenities include pool and spa with BBQ area and dog run place. Home built with energy-saving standards. Low-E dual glazed windows, tankless water heater and water-saving plumbing fixture. 2 car attached garage with high quality insulated sectional roll-up garage door. Convenient location with short distance to Claremont Colleges, Claremont village, and La Verne Old town. Easy access to Metrolink, freeway 210 and 10. Move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2777 Fina Street have any available units?
2777 Fina Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 2777 Fina Street have?
Some of 2777 Fina Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2777 Fina Street currently offering any rent specials?
2777 Fina Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2777 Fina Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2777 Fina Street is pet friendly.
Does 2777 Fina Street offer parking?
Yes, 2777 Fina Street offers parking.
Does 2777 Fina Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2777 Fina Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2777 Fina Street have a pool?
Yes, 2777 Fina Street has a pool.
Does 2777 Fina Street have accessible units?
No, 2777 Fina Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2777 Fina Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2777 Fina Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2777 Fina Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2777 Fina Street does not have units with air conditioning.

