2777 Fina Street

Newer tri-level townhouse at Bonita Village community in North Pomona minutes away from the City of Claremont. This unit features 3 suites and 3.5 bathroom. One bedroom suite is on the first floor with a walk-in closet. Open floor plan on the second floor consists of the great room combined with dining area with a door to the balcony; spacious kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances; a large island for breakfast; separate breakfast nook or tech center. Wood flooring make 2nd floor completely perfect. Master suites and another suite located on third floor. Master bedroom offers spacious walk-in closet and door access to a balcony; private bathroom highlights dual china sinks with quartz countertops. Community amenities include pool and spa with BBQ area and dog run place. Home built with energy-saving standards. Low-E dual glazed windows, tankless water heater and water-saving plumbing fixture. 2 car attached garage with high quality insulated sectional roll-up garage door. Convenient location with short distance to Claremont Colleges, Claremont village, and La Verne Old town. Easy access to Metrolink, freeway 210 and 10. Move-in ready.