2755 Crimson Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

It was built in 2018. Nice community with pool and spa. It's Located in proximity to 15 universities and colleges, near the intersection of Bonita Ave and Towne Ave in

Northern Pomona, conveniently situated with easy access to 10 and 210 FWY, 2 bedrooms and 3 bathroom (2.5) with generous

interior square footage of 1,070 Sqft. Kitchen has designer cabinets and a stainless steel

appliance package including refrigerator. private balconies on the main level and a direct-access 2-car garage.