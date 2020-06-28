All apartments in Pomona
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:15 PM

254 Grove Street

254 West Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

254 West Grove Street, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Wonderful quiet safe family Condo complex. Located just on the border of La Verne and Claremont in North Pomona. Large cozy kitchen includes gas stove and oven. Refrigerator and dishwasher included. Dining room adjacent to kitchen. Very large living room with newer carpet. Two really good size bedrooms, with one full bathroom. Master bedroom as large walk-in closet. A/C and forced Heating. Small cozy Balcony overlooks Green grassy common area. Complex has new roofs, new exterior paint, new fencing. Newer garage doors with newer motors. The Woodbridge complex features a very large pool complete with chairs, loungers and clean bathrooms with outdoor showers. Plenty of tables and chairs to have a pool party and two coal BBQ's included. One car garage with private laundry hookups and one carport space and plenty of street parking. Rent includes water trash gardener HOA fees and pool use. This condo has it all, the only thing missing is you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 Grove Street have any available units?
254 Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 254 Grove Street have?
Some of 254 Grove Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 254 Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
254 Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 Grove Street pet-friendly?
No, 254 Grove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 254 Grove Street offer parking?
Yes, 254 Grove Street offers parking.
Does 254 Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 254 Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 Grove Street have a pool?
Yes, 254 Grove Street has a pool.
Does 254 Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 254 Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 254 Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 254 Grove Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 254 Grove Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 254 Grove Street has units with air conditioning.
