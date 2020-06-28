254 Grove Street

Amenities

Wonderful quiet safe family Condo complex. Located just on the border of La Verne and Claremont in North Pomona. Large cozy kitchen includes gas stove and oven. Refrigerator and dishwasher included. Dining room adjacent to kitchen. Very large living room with newer carpet. Two really good size bedrooms, with one full bathroom. Master bedroom as large walk-in closet. A/C and forced Heating. Small cozy Balcony overlooks Green grassy common area. Complex has new roofs, new exterior paint, new fencing. Newer garage doors with newer motors. The Woodbridge complex features a very large pool complete with chairs, loungers and clean bathrooms with outdoor showers. Plenty of tables and chairs to have a pool party and two coal BBQ's included. One car garage with private laundry hookups and one carport space and plenty of street parking. Rent includes water trash gardener HOA fees and pool use. This condo has it all, the only thing missing is you!