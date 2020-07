25 Blackbird Lane

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL TURNKEY PROPERTY LOCATED IN A GREAT COMMUNITY FEATURES 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS 3 BATHS NICE SIZE KITCHEN LARGE FAMILY ROOM, OUTDOOR PATIO AND OUTDOOR BALCONY OFF MASTER BEDROOM, KITCHEN HAS BEEN REMODELED WITH NEW CABINETS, NEW COUNTER TOPS, STOVE,MICROWAVE, REFRIGERATOR AND WASHER AND DRYER WILL STAY FOR TENANT TO USE, KITCHEN OVERLOOKS LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH NEW FLOORING AND PATIO VIEW FROM INSIDE, 1 BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS, UPSTAIRS HAS A MASTER BEDROOM WITH MASTER BATH AND WALK IN CLOSET WITH SLIDING DOOR LEADING TO OUTSIDE BATHROOM, 2 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS WITH BATHROOM IN HALLWAY AND WASHER DRYER UPSTAIRS WILL STAY. HOME HAS BEEN RECENTLY REMODELED AND SHOWS VERY WELL. 1 CAR SHARED GARAGE IS INCLUDED WITH ADDITIONAL PARKING OUTSIDE IN PARKING LOT OF COMMUNITY. COMMUNITY FEATURES 2 SWIMMING POOLS, CHILDREN'S FENCED IN PLAY AREA. COMMUNITY IS LOCATED CLOSE TO 60 FREEWAY ACCESS.