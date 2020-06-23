All apartments in Pomona
Last updated April 18 2019 at 4:53 PM

2134 Heather Way

2134 Heather Way · No Longer Available
Location

2134 Heather Way, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
carpet
refrigerator
Very nice 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in Pomona. This home is within very close distance to San Jose Elementary, Pomona Valley Hospital, Ted Greene Park, and Pomona High School. It is also in close proximity to the 10 freeway!

This home features a large living room right when you walk in. Brand new carpet, blinds, and paint! The kitchen includes lots of counter top and cabinet space. Extra storage closets in hallway, perfect for linens! The bedrooms are all very good-sized! This home has central ac/heat.

Included with this home is a 2-car garage and a fully fenced in backyard! The driveway is long and has plenty of room to park vehicles! The backyard is spacious.

Utilities includes with rent: water, trash, and gardener!
Appliances included with home without warranty: Refrigerator

**OUTSIDE DOGS ONLY ALLOWED**

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
499-A N. Central Ave.
Upland, CA 91786
909-360-2660

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,110, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2134 Heather Way have any available units?
2134 Heather Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 2134 Heather Way have?
Some of 2134 Heather Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2134 Heather Way currently offering any rent specials?
2134 Heather Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 Heather Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2134 Heather Way is pet friendly.
Does 2134 Heather Way offer parking?
Yes, 2134 Heather Way offers parking.
Does 2134 Heather Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2134 Heather Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 Heather Way have a pool?
No, 2134 Heather Way does not have a pool.
Does 2134 Heather Way have accessible units?
No, 2134 Heather Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 Heather Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2134 Heather Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2134 Heather Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2134 Heather Way has units with air conditioning.
