2134 Heather Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Very nice 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in Pomona. This home is within very close distance to San Jose Elementary, Pomona Valley Hospital, Ted Greene Park, and Pomona High School. It is also in close proximity to the 10 freeway!



This home features a large living room right when you walk in. Brand new carpet, blinds, and paint! The kitchen includes lots of counter top and cabinet space. Extra storage closets in hallway, perfect for linens! The bedrooms are all very good-sized! This home has central ac/heat.



Included with this home is a 2-car garage and a fully fenced in backyard! The driveway is long and has plenty of room to park vehicles! The backyard is spacious.



Utilities includes with rent: water, trash, and gardener!

Appliances included with home without warranty: Refrigerator



**OUTSIDE DOGS ONLY ALLOWED**



For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Listing by:

Mesa Properties Inc.

499-A N. Central Ave.

Upland, CA 91786

909-360-2660



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,110, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now

