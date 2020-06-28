All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 1874 Leslie Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
1874 Leslie Court
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

1874 Leslie Court

1874 Leslie Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1874 Leslie Court, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
A lot of Bedrooms in a Big House - Section 8 Welcome. Must be approved for entire rent. This house if perfect for a large family that needs plenty of room. There is no carpet in the house and the floors are tile and laminate wood. The kitchen is very upgraded all stainless steel appliances and granite counters. It is less than a block from the elementary school and has a large fenced in yard making it an ideal property for a family that wants privacy and security. Apply at RENTHMR.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5118511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1874 Leslie Court have any available units?
1874 Leslie Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 1874 Leslie Court have?
Some of 1874 Leslie Court's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1874 Leslie Court currently offering any rent specials?
1874 Leslie Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1874 Leslie Court pet-friendly?
No, 1874 Leslie Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 1874 Leslie Court offer parking?
No, 1874 Leslie Court does not offer parking.
Does 1874 Leslie Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1874 Leslie Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1874 Leslie Court have a pool?
No, 1874 Leslie Court does not have a pool.
Does 1874 Leslie Court have accessible units?
No, 1874 Leslie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1874 Leslie Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1874 Leslie Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1874 Leslie Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1874 Leslie Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona Apartments with ParkingPomona Apartments with Pool
Pomona Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton