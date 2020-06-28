1874 Leslie Court

A lot of Bedrooms in a Big House - Section 8 Welcome. Must be approved for entire rent. This house if perfect for a large family that needs plenty of room. There is no carpet in the house and the floors are tile and laminate wood. The kitchen is very upgraded all stainless steel appliances and granite counters. It is less than a block from the elementary school and has a large fenced in yard making it an ideal property for a family that wants privacy and security. Apply at RENTHMR.com
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
