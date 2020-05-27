1009 Ashport St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Pomona House on Cul-De-Sac - To Apply or Schedule a Showing: Please visit tserealty.appfolio.com/listings or text ASHPORT to (763) 225-1739



Rested on a 7,517 sq. ft. lot in a private cul-de-sac neighborhood in Pomona featuring a large front and back yard, this house includes Three Bedrooms, Two Bathrooms with ample space on the driveway for your vehicles. Upon entry, a spacious living room with fireplace and hardwood floors awaits, perfect for friends and family gatherings. The kitchen features marble countertops and plenty of storage space. The back yard features many fruit trees and a laundry space conveniently located at the side of the patio.



Located within a quiet, residential neighborhood in Pomona, this house is in close proximity to Kiwanis Park and churches with quick and easy access to the 10 Freeway. This house is perfect for working professionals, students, or families.



-Utilities Included: None (Tenant responsible for Gas, Electricity, Water and Sewer, Trash, Gardening)



-Security Deposit: 1 month to 2 months Rent subject to credit and application. A credit score of 650 and above with combined total monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent is preferred.



-Parking: Driveway



-Laundry: Washer and Dryer Hookups in side patio (Appliances Not Included)



-Appliances Included: Wall A/C units (one in each bedroom and one in living room), Gas Oven with Stove and Hood (Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer not included)



-Pets: Not Allowed



-Minimum Lease Term: One Year



