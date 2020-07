Vintage Pleasanton.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking pool pool table shuffle board bike storage garage hot tub package receiving yoga concierge dog grooming area guest parking lobby playground

NEW LUXURY APARTMENT HOMES IN PLEASANTON



Beyond an apartment for rent in Pleasanton CA, Vintage is a contemporary community that is as much an escape as it is a destination. A place where beautifully appointed homes, resort-style amenities, rolling lawns and parks, and boutique shops come together to create a distinctly new leisure lifestyle. Convenient to San Francisco, these bay area apartments take luxury living to a new level.



Vintage is Now leasing! We invite you to come take a tour of our new model home. Be one of the first to call this highly-anticipated, new Pleasanton apartment community home.