532 St John

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room new construction

Joe Armtrout - 925-337-2728 - Custom Designed Home with Top Upgrades Throughout. Amazing Cul De Sac Location Just 50 Feet From Downtown Pleasanton. Open Concept Layout Perfect for Entertaining. Chef's Gourmet Kitchen with High End Appliances, Custom Cabinets, and Quartzite Counters. Porcelain Floor Tile and Extra Padded Carpeting Throughout. Bright & Airy Expansive Living Area with Plenty of Windows. Private Master Suite with Balcony, Double Vanities, Large Tub, & Shower. Spacious Walk In Closet/Cedar Planked with Custom Built Ins. Fully Landscaped with Low Maintenance Yard. Property is Equipped Smart-Home Devices, Solar Electricity & EV Charging Plug in 2 Garage. Come See This New Home Located Steps Away from Eateries, Parks, Pubs, Shopping, Theatre, and More While It's Still Available!