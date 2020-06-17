All apartments in Pleasanton
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:38 PM

532 St John

532 Saint John Street · (925) 337-2728
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

532 Saint John Street, Pleasanton, CA 94566
Downtown Pleasanton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,580

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
new construction
Joe Armtrout - 925-337-2728 - Custom Designed Home with Top Upgrades Throughout. Amazing Cul De Sac Location Just 50 Feet From Downtown Pleasanton. Open Concept Layout Perfect for Entertaining. Chef's Gourmet Kitchen with High End Appliances, Custom Cabinets, and Quartzite Counters. Porcelain Floor Tile and Extra Padded Carpeting Throughout. Bright & Airy Expansive Living Area with Plenty of Windows. Private Master Suite with Balcony, Double Vanities, Large Tub, & Shower. Spacious Walk In Closet/Cedar Planked with Custom Built Ins. Fully Landscaped with Low Maintenance Yard. Property is Equipped Smart-Home Devices, Solar Electricity & EV Charging Plug in 2 Garage. Come See This New Home Located Steps Away from Eateries, Parks, Pubs, Shopping, Theatre, and More While It's Still Available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 St John have any available units?
532 St John has a unit available for $5,580 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 532 St John have?
Some of 532 St John's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 St John currently offering any rent specials?
532 St John isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 St John pet-friendly?
No, 532 St John is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pleasanton.
Does 532 St John offer parking?
Yes, 532 St John does offer parking.
Does 532 St John have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 532 St John offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 St John have a pool?
No, 532 St John does not have a pool.
Does 532 St John have accessible units?
No, 532 St John does not have accessible units.
Does 532 St John have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 532 St John has units with dishwashers.
Does 532 St John have units with air conditioning?
No, 532 St John does not have units with air conditioning.
