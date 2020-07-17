5281 Arrezzo Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

Large Pleasanton Home - Large 3 bedroom PLUS Loft (could be playroom or office), 2.5 baths home located in Pleasanton. Spacious master bedroom enjoys two walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate tub and shower. Kitchen is fully equipped with newer appliances (stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, gas stove and oven). Laundry closet with full sized washer/dryer provided. Oak hardwood floors for downstairs living spaces and upstairs loft, carpets in all bedrooms. Proximity to Bart, park and schools. Beautiful and well managed community with swimming pool, tennis court, and greenbelt...Pets with approval, non-smokers please.



(RLNE5870149)