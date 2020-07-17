5281 Arrezzo Street

Amenities
Large Pleasanton Home - Large 3 bedroom PLUS Loft (could be playroom or office), 2.5 baths home located in Pleasanton. Spacious master bedroom enjoys two walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate tub and shower. Kitchen is fully equipped with newer appliances (stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, gas stove and oven). Laundry closet with full sized washer/dryer provided. Oak hardwood floors for downstairs living spaces and upstairs loft, carpets in all bedrooms. Proximity to Bart, park and schools. Beautiful and well managed community with swimming pool, tennis court, and greenbelt...Pets with approval, non-smokers please.
(RLNE5870149)