Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5281 Arrezzo Street

5281 Arrezzo Street · (925) 621-0417
Location

5281 Arrezzo Street, Pleasanton, CA 94588

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5281 Arrezzo Street · Avail. now

$3,950

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1923 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Large Pleasanton Home - Large 3 bedroom PLUS Loft (could be playroom or office), 2.5 baths home located in Pleasanton. Spacious master bedroom enjoys two walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate tub and shower. Kitchen is fully equipped with newer appliances (stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, gas stove and oven). Laundry closet with full sized washer/dryer provided. Oak hardwood floors for downstairs living spaces and upstairs loft, carpets in all bedrooms. Proximity to Bart, park and schools. Beautiful and well managed community with swimming pool, tennis court, and greenbelt...Pets with approval, non-smokers please.

(RLNE5870149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5281 Arrezzo Street have any available units?
5281 Arrezzo Street has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5281 Arrezzo Street have?
Some of 5281 Arrezzo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5281 Arrezzo Street currently offering any rent specials?
5281 Arrezzo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5281 Arrezzo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5281 Arrezzo Street is pet friendly.
Does 5281 Arrezzo Street offer parking?
No, 5281 Arrezzo Street does not offer parking.
Does 5281 Arrezzo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5281 Arrezzo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5281 Arrezzo Street have a pool?
Yes, 5281 Arrezzo Street has a pool.
Does 5281 Arrezzo Street have accessible units?
No, 5281 Arrezzo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5281 Arrezzo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5281 Arrezzo Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5281 Arrezzo Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5281 Arrezzo Street does not have units with air conditioning.
