51 Huested Street

Indra Laksana - Agt: 925-719-4848 - BRAND NEW Single Family House for lease in Pleasanton area (ENERGY EFFICIENT Home, NEVER BEEN OCCUPIED) Community: The Homestead at Irby Ranch. Facilities: Community Park, Club House and BBQ. Area Surroundings: Walking and biking trails, regional recreation area around the area. Good Pleasanton School District 10 minutes walk to Pleasanton Downtown.Appliances including Microwave, Built-in Oven, 4 Burner, Hood Vent, Dishwasher & Upgrade Refrigerator Stainless Steel Sink Spacious Laundry Room with Cabinets, Washer and Dryer Upgrade features.INCENTIVE is given for any lease executed in May with June start date or sooner. CALL Agatha (650) 796-7873 for details & Showing Appointment.