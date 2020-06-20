All apartments in Pleasanton
51 Huested Street

51 Huested St · No Longer Available
Location

51 Huested St, Pleasanton, CA 94566
West Vineyard Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Indra Laksana - Agt: 925-719-4848 - BRAND NEW Single Family House for lease in Pleasanton area (ENERGY EFFICIENT Home, NEVER BEEN OCCUPIED) Community: The Homestead at Irby Ranch. Facilities: Community Park, Club House and BBQ. Area Surroundings: Walking and biking trails, regional recreation area around the area. Good Pleasanton School District 10 minutes walk to Pleasanton Downtown.Appliances including Microwave, Built-in Oven, 4 Burner, Hood Vent, Dishwasher & Upgrade Refrigerator Stainless Steel Sink Spacious Laundry Room with Cabinets, Washer and Dryer Upgrade features.INCENTIVE is given for any lease executed in May with June start date or sooner. CALL Agatha (650) 796-7873 for details & Showing Appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Huested Street have any available units?
51 Huested Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasanton, CA.
What amenities does 51 Huested Street have?
Some of 51 Huested Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Huested Street currently offering any rent specials?
51 Huested Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Huested Street pet-friendly?
No, 51 Huested Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pleasanton.
Does 51 Huested Street offer parking?
Yes, 51 Huested Street does offer parking.
Does 51 Huested Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 Huested Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Huested Street have a pool?
No, 51 Huested Street does not have a pool.
Does 51 Huested Street have accessible units?
No, 51 Huested Street does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Huested Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 Huested Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Huested Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 Huested Street does not have units with air conditioning.
