Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Pleasanton - Available Now! Newly Remodeled Kitchen!! - Available Now!! Kitchen and downstairs half-bath newly remodeled. New cabinets, counters, tile back-splash, sink and faucet in kitchen. New vanity & toilet in half-bath. New flooring throughout downstairs. Eating area next to kitchen w/sliding door to fenced patio. Spacious living room. Linen closets at top and bottom of staircase. Newer carpet on stairs and both bedrooms. New ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Upstairs bathroom has tile flooring and solid surface counters. Central air-conditioning & forced air heat. 2 parking spaces (1 covered, 1 uncovered). Common storage room for community use. Trash service is included (common area dumpster). Tenant pays all other utilities. Pets: One small dog or cat okay on approval, max 20 lbs. Conveniently located near Downtown, short distance to Ace Train Station, Fairgrounds, Schools, walking distance to Shopping Center, Bernal Sports Park, Restaurants, Senior Center. Shown by appointment only. Action 1 Property Management, 925-884-3844. Schedule appointments here: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/106-mission-drive



(RLNE4363834)