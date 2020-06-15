All apartments in Pleasanton
Find more places like 106 Mission Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pleasanton, CA
/
106 Mission Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:33 AM

106 Mission Drive

106 Mission Drive · (925) 420-9094
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pleasanton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

106 Mission Drive, Pleasanton, CA 94566
Pleasanton Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 Mission Drive · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1035 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Pleasanton - Available Now! Newly Remodeled Kitchen!! - Available Now!! Kitchen and downstairs half-bath newly remodeled. New cabinets, counters, tile back-splash, sink and faucet in kitchen. New vanity & toilet in half-bath. New flooring throughout downstairs. Eating area next to kitchen w/sliding door to fenced patio. Spacious living room. Linen closets at top and bottom of staircase. Newer carpet on stairs and both bedrooms. New ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Upstairs bathroom has tile flooring and solid surface counters. Central air-conditioning & forced air heat. 2 parking spaces (1 covered, 1 uncovered). Common storage room for community use. Trash service is included (common area dumpster). Tenant pays all other utilities. Pets: One small dog or cat okay on approval, max 20 lbs. Conveniently located near Downtown, short distance to Ace Train Station, Fairgrounds, Schools, walking distance to Shopping Center, Bernal Sports Park, Restaurants, Senior Center. Shown by appointment only. Action 1 Property Management, 925-884-3844. Schedule appointments here: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/106-mission-drive

(RLNE4363834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Mission Drive have any available units?
106 Mission Drive has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 Mission Drive have?
Some of 106 Mission Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Mission Drive currently offering any rent specials?
106 Mission Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Mission Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Mission Drive is pet friendly.
Does 106 Mission Drive offer parking?
Yes, 106 Mission Drive does offer parking.
Does 106 Mission Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Mission Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Mission Drive have a pool?
No, 106 Mission Drive does not have a pool.
Does 106 Mission Drive have accessible units?
No, 106 Mission Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Mission Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Mission Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Mission Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 106 Mission Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 106 Mission Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avana Stoneridge
5505 Springhouse Dr
Pleasanton, CA 94588
Avana Pleasanton
4320 Valley Ave
Pleasanton, CA 94566
Valley Plaza Villages
4411 Valley Ave
Pleasanton, CA 94566
Pleasanton Heights
3800 Vineyard Ave
Pleasanton, CA 94566
Civic Square
4890 Bernal Ave
Pleasanton, CA 94566
Stoneridge
6250 Stoneridge Mall Rd
Pleasanton, CA 94588
Park Hacienda
5650 Owens Dr
Pleasanton, CA 94588
The Mason Flats at Township Square
1605 Lexington Ln
Pleasanton, CA 94566

Similar Pages

Pleasanton 1 BedroomsPleasanton 2 Bedrooms
Pleasanton Apartments with PoolPleasanton Dog Friendly Apartments
Pleasanton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CA
Daly City, CAMilpitas, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pleasanton Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity